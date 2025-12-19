Emily in Paris: Is Intimissimi a Real Lingerie Brand?

Season 5 episode 3 of ‘Emily in Paris,’ titled ‘Intimissimi Issues,’ finds Agence Grateau’s Rome office with a brand new account thanks to Princess Jane’s connection. The company has to come up with a campaign idea for the Italian lingerie brand, Intimissimi, which unsurprisingly lands on Emily’s lap. As a result, the marketing executive, with the help of her fashion designer boyfriend, Marcello, tests out the merchandise and brainstorms ideas. In doing so, she ends up tapping into a personal complication of her own as word association shines a light on something the American expat struggles with in her romantic relationships: emotional intimacy. Consequently, despite remaining on the periphery of the central storyline, Intimissimi manages to influence the protagonist’s story in relevant ways. For the same reason, fans are bound to grow intrigued about the Italian lingerie brand.

The Real Intimissimi Lingere Brand Collaborated With Netflix For the Emily in Paris Feature

While ‘Emily in Paris’ fictionalizes the occasional brand or company for the storyline, it is also known for integrating real-life brands into the narrative from time to time. With Intimissimi, the series follows the latter strategy, introducing a real-life brand into the fold as an evolved form of product placement. Intimissimi is an actual brand that exists in real life. The Italian lingerie label was founded in 1996 and is known for its quality underwear and lingerie for both men and women. The brand sports more than thirteen hundred stores across the world with comfortable, stylish, and modern designs. It also offers new weekly arrivals as well as customizable options, which adds to the brand’s global appeal.

As per FashionUnited, Intimissimi saw its collaboration with ‘Emily in Paris’ as a promising opportunity, sharing, “the collaboration between the show’s creators and the brand came about almost by chance, before evolving into a partnership that brings together two closely related worlds: fashion and storytelling, united by a shared vision of contemporary femininity.” Over the course of the episode, multiple characters are seen sporting some pieces from the brand, including the titular Emily herself, who lounges around in “Eleonora Lace Body” during her brainstorming sessions with Marcello. The story effortlessly weaves Intimissimi into the narrative, using it as a stepping stone to delve into some of the deeper conflicts in the protagonist’s life.

Initially, when Emily attempts to come up with a campaign, she opts for a more sensual and sexual route. While she discards Luc’s more salacious ideas involving BDSM themes, she still stays within the realm of sexual appeal. Nonetheless, once her proposal strikes out, she’s forced to take a closer look at her own personal life. As a result, she realizes that during her brainstorming session with Marcello, their ability to talk to each other honestly and openly provided the most intimate and productive experience for their relationship. Consequently, she pitches a campaign that highlights emotional intimacy in a relationship, which ends up winning the clients over. As a result, the show manages to use the real-life lingerie brand as a tool to peddle their own story forward while also showcasing Intimissimi’s authentically modern approach to the world of fashion.

Read More: Emily in Paris: Is Ballando Ballando Ballando a Real Italian Dance Show?