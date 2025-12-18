Do Emily and Marcello End Up Together in Emily in Paris?

‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 begins with a new start for the marketing executive as she traverses life in the different, but equally romantic and chic, city of Rome. Likewise, in the aftermath of her relationship with Gabriel, she’s courting a new handsome beau, Marcello Muratori. Although their relationship remains full of many idyllic vespa rides and big plans for the future, the couple also has more than their fair share of problems. For instance, their own hang-ups aside, Emily’s professional involvement with her partner’s family business, the Italian luxury brand House of Muratori, introduces some notable friction to their romance. However, despite the worst of their times, the duo’s connection and chemistry remain undeniable. Thus, fans are bound to wonder if their lovable, if messy, expat has finally found a lasting love with the fashion designer. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Emily Breaks Up With Marcello as She Leaves Rome

Despite getting off to a rocky start, Emily and Marcello’s relationship evolves into a transformative and crucial connection for both characters. As the former begins her new life in Rome as a part of Agence Grateau’s expansion outside of Paris, her new partner becomes a grounding influence on her. She begins to lose some of her tightly wound approach to work, while still delivering satisfying and promising results. Still, not everything is perfect for the couple in this relationship. At one point, Emily begins to get insecure about he legitimacy of their relationship as aspects of her professional life begin to flake out on her. Therefore, she projects some of her own complications on Marcello, as doubts start to seep in. Nonetheless, once the couple communicates, they’re able to move past this hurdle, proving their ability to stick together through thick or thin. Yet, all of it comes to a halt in the aftermath of Emily’s big promotional campaign for the House of Muratori.

The marketing executive finds out early on that Antonia Muratori has only hired Agence Grateau as a way to placate her son and ride out JVMA’s acquisition offer. In reality, the business owner is happy with the exclusive and niche nature of her luxury brand. Therefore, when Emily’s campaign works a little too well, inadvertently inviting hordes of influencers and tourists to the business, Antonia is livid and fires her on the spot. Worse yet, as it turns out, this is an ideal scenario for Marcello. The Muratori heir has been vying for the JVMA acquisition to go through since day one so that he can implement his own ideas within the family business. However, sustained interest in this alternative arrives as a shock to his girlfriend, who can’t help but be betrayed by this revelation since it all but confirms that Marcello had been betting against Emily’s success all this time. As a result, when Agence Grateau shuts down its office in Rome and returns to Paris, the latter decides to leave her Italian romance behind as well.

Emily Gets Back Together with Marcello as He Begins Working on His Own Fashion Label

After learning about Marcello’s JVMA connect, Emily entirely shuts the door on their relationship. Once back in Paris, she refuses to communicate with him, essentially ending their romance without even a goodbye. Therefore, it’s all the more awkward for her when he inevitably ends up making a reappearance in her life. As it turns out, he has left his family’s business and is undertaking the daunting professional endeavor of starting his own label. His business partner just so happens to be Nico, Mindy’s ex, with whom she’s recently gotten back together. As a result, it’s only a matter of time before Emily is tagging along for near-double dates. In the end, it’s a Paris Pride parade of all places that brings the marketing executive and the fashion designer back together. Once back in the fray of their romance, Emily and Marcello once again fall perfectly in sync with one another.

Emily helps her partner by supporting him in his business on both professional and personal levels. Meanwhile, Marcello provides her with the stability and confidence missing from her previous relationships. This time around, the beginning of his business becomes a challenge for the couple as he faces complications like a lawsuit from his own family and the daunting risk of putting himself out there as a designer. Nonetheless, Emily is right there beside him, supporting him through every step. She even manages to get him a spot on the Venice Fashion Week, which promises great things for his label’s future. However, the fashion show ends up having an unexpected outcome. The event impresses Marcello’s mother so much that Antonia ends up handing the family business to her son, this time with the title of Head, which grants him full authority. Although this is huge for the future of the designer’s ambitions, it’s bound to also have an effect on his relationship with the Parisian marketing executive.

A Proposal Becomes the Catalyst in Emily and Marcello’s Final Breakup

Emily and Marcello’s season-long romance comes to an end during their visit to Venice. During the trip, the former accidentally stumbles across an engagement ring inside her boyfriend’s luggage. Initially, she’s giddy about the prospect despite feeling like a proposal might be too soon for their relationship. She has every intention of saying yes when the question inevitably comes up. Nonetheless, this ends up eventually changing. Likely, Emily’s change of heart occurred sometime after Marcello’s successful fashion show, which reintroduces the House of Muratori into the fashion designer’s future. This comes with the added caveat of his relocation to Solitano, the village in Rome that has been his family’s base of operation for years.

After Emily’s initial return from Rome, she has realized that she belongs first and foremost in Paris. While international adventures are appreciated, she can’t imagine moving her entire life out of the French city at this point in her life. Yet, she knows that an engagement to Marcello would come with that expectation. For the same reason, when her boyfriend finally pulls out the engagement ring during a boat ride with Nico and Mindy, Emily gets nervous and blurts out a no in answer. She can ramble for only so long before Marcello reveals that the ring is actually Nico’s, since he’s the one planning on proposing to his girlfriend. Naturally, in the aftermath of the boat ride, Emily’s vehement opposition ot marrying her boyfriend becomes an unavoidable crack in their relationship. Both parties realize that despite their love for each other, their ambitions simply belong in two different cities. As a result, they have no choice but to diverge their paths once again.

