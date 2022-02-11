Pregnancy is a very arduous process, no matter how rewarding it seems later. Life as you know it changes entirely in the very moment when you discover that from here on, you’ll never be alone. At least not for the next nine months. For those who have done it before, it becomes a familiar territory and from their past experience, they know the little things that need to be taken care of. For the first-timers, however, it is something totally out of this world. The mood swings, especially at critical points, don’t help either.

There is nothing better than a good story to get your mind off the difficult things, even if just for a couple of hours. So, we’ve compiled various films custom-tailored specifically to tend to the wide range of emotions that will accompany your pregnancy. Some will make you laugh, others will let your tears flow endlessly; some are just for mindless entertainment, while others will give you a perspective about motherhood, and other feelings. Here’s the list of really good motherhood movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

10. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Loosely based on Mundruczó and Wéber’s stage play of the same name, ‘Pieces of a Woman’ is a drama film starring Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, and Sarah Snook. The movie centers upon the Boston couple Martha and Sean, whose decision to have homebirth ends tragically and starts an arduous journey for the expecting mother to come to terms with the harsh reality. While the film necessarily does not focus primarily on motherhood, it does offer a very deep understanding of grief that some mothers have to, unfortunately, go through.

9. Slam (2016)

While other films on the list focus on motherhood, this film focuses on the experience of fatherhood. Nicholas Hornby’s novels, ‘High Fidelity’ and ‘About a Boy’, have been adapted as films due to his unique talent of portraying stories about youngsters in a very honest light. ‘Slam’ is another such story and was brought to the screen by Italian director, Andrea Molaioli. The film tells the story of teenage pregnancy from a different perspective. 16-year-old Sam idolizes Tony Hawk and has big plans for himself. Becoming a father is definitely not one of them. When he meets Alicia at a party thrown by her mother’s friend, he falls in love with her. They begin an affair and after some time, Alicia tells him that she is pregnant. How will Sam deal with this situation now? Should he run away, or stay and take responsibility?

8. Otherhood (2019)

Directed by Cindy Chupack, ‘Otherhood’ is a comedy film that is based on William Sutcliffe’s novel ‘Whatever Makes You Happy.’ The movies centers upon Gillian, Carol, and Helen, three long-time friends and mothers who feel marginalized and forgotten on mothers’ day. So, they plan to go and meet their sons in New York, hoping to make them realize that they need to change a lot in their lives. However, the journey turns out to be a life-changing experience for the trio as they learn some unexpected lessons that revolutionize their own lives.

7. Bird Box (2018)

Starring Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, and Danielle Macdonald, ‘Bird Box’ is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller film inspired by Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name. The Susanne Bier directorial introduces viewers to a post-apocalyptic world that is devastated by a mysterious entity. While countless perish, a woman embarks on a quest for survival with her children close to her. Unfortunately, with the entity always around, they must keep their eye covered at all times and cross dangerous rivers and forests.

6. The Lost Daughter (2021)

Based on Elena Ferrante’s novel of the same name, ‘The Lost Daughter’ is a psychological drama film that stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal. The movie centers upon Leda, an English teacher who decides to take some time off and go on a vacation while her daughters are with their dad in Canada. While everything appears to be going just as she has expected, things take a turn for the worse when she meets a family whose presence alone unsettles Leda for some reason. One thing leads to another, and the middle-aged teacher suddenly comes to realize the mistakes that she made as a mother over the years and their consequences.

5. Invisible (2017)

The morality of pro-life and the freedom of pro-choice have created a great divide amongst people. For someone who doesn’t have to indulge themselves with the direct consequences of their choice, it seems like a simpler question to answer. However, the one who has to actually decide whether they want to give way to life or not, it is not as easy as it seems. Ely’s story proves that. Teenager Ely works part-time at a pet store after school. Her life is normal, and for the most part, boring. But then, she becomes pregnant. At first, she holds a clarity about her decision of getting an abortion. But she can’t do it because she lives in Argentina and abortion is illegal there. As her friend and her boyfriend try to find ways to help her get rid of the baby, Ely suffers from the moral dilemma of her decision.

4. Dumplin’ (2018)

‘Dumplin” is a coming-of-age comedy film based on Julie Murphy’s young adult novel of the same name. The Anne Fletcher directorial centers upon Willowdean “Will” Dickson, a Texan teenager whose mother Rosie is a former beauty queen who barely has time for her daughter. Understandably upset with her, Will signs up for her mum’s pageant. Things soon spiral out of control as other contestants inspired by her also decide to join, thus revolutionizing the pageant in the process.

3. Private Life (2018)

Having a child is a great joy for every couple. However, not everyone gets to experience this joy. While some are blessed and have it easy, there are some who have to wait their turn and exhaust every available option while consoling themselves with the possibility of things still not working out their way. If you want the reassurance of how fortunate you are in that department, then ‘Private Life’ is the film that you should watch. It follows the story of Richard and Rachel, a middle-aged couple who have been trying to have kids for a very long time. One attempt after another, they face failure, which prods them to try other options. How long will they have to wait before their wish comes true?

2. Lady Bird (2017)

Featuring stand-out performances by Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, and Timothée Chalamet, ‘Lady Bird’ is a coming-of-age comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig. It follows Christine “Lady Bird” MacPherson, a high school senior who has a tumultuous relationship with her mother, Marion. Christine’s mother is a nurse who works hard to keep her family together ever since her husband lost her job. While the titular protagonist goes through her senior year of high school, she learns about her mother’s struggle and slowly comes to terms with the harsh realities of life.

1. The Birth Reborn (2013)

There are many questions that a woman has to get answered before the date of her delivery. The first-time mothers especially have a great number of things to learn, and no matter how many books you read or documentaries you watch, you’ll only get a specific outlook once you have gone through the experience yourself. Still, there are some decisions that one has to make beforehand, the most important of them being the method of delivery. Do you do it the natural way, or do you allow science to give you a somewhat less painful way out? Every woman has her own thoughts on how she should proceed, considering what’ll be best for her and her child. There are things that you can learn from the experiences of other mothers to get a clearer idea of what you’ll be getting yourself into. This documentary features interviews from doctors and mothers in Brazil, drawing a line between Caesarean and natural birth.

