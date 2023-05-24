Is Mother’s Day Based on a True Story?

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, Netflix’s ‘Mother’s Day’ is a Polish action thriller film about a complicated mother-son relationship. The film stars Agnieszka Grochowska as Nina Nowak and Adrian Delikta as her estranged 17-year-old son, Maks. After Nina’s old enemy returns for revenge, they kidnap Maks, who is clueless about the identity of his birth parents. However, ex-special agent Nina “Kikimora” Nowak keeps close tabs on her son and soon emerges from the shadows to save Maks’ life using her deadly fighting skills.

‘Mother’s Day’ features a tunnel vision focus on the theme of motherhood and explores the depth of a parent’s love for their child. Due to the story’s unique perspective yet authentic characters, people might wonder about this film’s origin. Therefore, here is everything you need to know about ‘Mother’s Day’ and its relevance to reality.

Is Mother’s Day a True Story?

No, ‘Mother’s Day’ is not based on a true story. Writer Lukasz M. Maciejewski and Director/co-writer Mateusz Rakowicz penned the characters and storyline explored by the film’s plot. The pair have previously worked together in Rakowicz’s 2021 feature film directorial debut, ‘Getaway King.’ As such, they are well-versed in working together to create compelling narratives and characters.

‘Mother’s Day’ is an action-based film that relies on intricately choreographed brutal action scenes to amaze the audience and keep them engaged. Due to the same, the dynamic between Nina and Maks ends up carrying the bulk of the film’s emotional weight. Since Nina distanced herself from Maks when he was very young, Maks doesn’t have a connection with Nina. However, Nina deeply cares for Maks and is willing to repeatedly risk her life for him. Nina’s protective mama-bear instincts for her son fleshes her out as a character.

Although Nina’s relationship with her son is unconventional and highly influenced by her outlandish past as a covert special agent, many parents might still be able to relate to her experience. The disconnect Nina experiences with her teenage son is a common occurrence real-life mothers encounter with their kids. Likewise, the complicated concoction of emotions Nina’s character depicts of guilt, regret, and hope is also often experienced by absent or distant parents.

Inversely, through Maks’ character, ‘Mother’s Day’ explores the conflicted emotions adopted kids may have about their birth parents. Throughout the movie, Maks constantly seeks out the safety of his adoptive family, especially after he finds out Nina is his birth mother. It’s natural for Maks to be weary of Nina due to a lifetime of negligence. Similarly, Maks’ parents are also seen as defensive around Nina and genuinely care for their son.

Through these minute interactions between Maks, Nina, and Maks’ parents, the film’s narrative depicts a positive and supportive idea of adoption. By doing so, ‘Mother’s Day’ shines an optimistic light on adoption and highlights the importance of found family. The film’s authentic representation of adoptive families adds to the viewer’s ability to empathize and relate to its characters.

Since Nina’s character forms the foundation of the film, her individuality is one of the most significant things about the film. Actress Agnieszka Grochowska is a talented actress with notable popularity in Poland who has also dabbled in Hollywood movies in her career. In an old interview discussing her process of picking roles, Grochowska said, “My favorite roles are those where I can do something I’ve never done before — a new topic, a new challenge. I look for roles in which something or someone sparks my interest.”

Additionally, storylines similar to the one present in ‘Mother’s Day’ can also be found in large quantities in mainstream media. The first movie that comes to mind is Liam Neeson’s 2008 action thriller ‘Taken’ directed by Pierre Morel. The film charts a similar story of a former government agent who jumps back into the world of violence after their distant kid gets abducted. Therefore, ‘Mother’s Day’ will definitely be reminiscent of ‘Taken’ to fans of pop culture.

Ultimately, ‘Mother’s Day’ does not directly take inspiration from any real-life incident. The story involves pieces of government conspiracies, local gangs, and corruption. Elements such as these help balance the story’s off-beat scenarios in a more grounded environment. Nevertheless, the storyline is not based on a true story.

Read More: Mother’s Day Ending, Explained: Does Nina Save Maks?