From a chocolate boy to a hunk, Shia LaBeouf’s journey in movies has been an adventurous one, especially for the audience. From his debut as a child artist in the 1998 holiday movie ‘The Christmas Path’ to the 2022 comedy-drama ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ LeBeouf has slowly but surely surfaced as a strong actor.

While many of us will recognize him as the guy from Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers’ movies, aka Sam Witwicky, his more dramatic works include ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,’ ‘American Honey,’ ‘A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,’ Disturbia,’ ‘Borg vs. McEnroe,’ ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘Honey Boy,’ and ‘Fury.’ Such movies have only added to people’s anticipation of his future endeavors. If you are one of them, here are Shia LaBeouf’s upcoming projects.

1. Megalopolis (2024)

The title of the most highly anticipated movie for Shia LaBeouf fans definitely goes to ‘Megalopolis.’ Written, directed and co-produced by Francis Ford Coppola, the guy who directed The Godfather Trilogy, ‘Apocalypse Now,’ ‘Rumble Fish,’ ‘The Rainmaker,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ ‘The Conversation,’ and many other cult movies, ‘Megalopolis’ is a sci-fi drama movie that revolves around an architect who plans to rebuild the city of New York and give it the shape of a utopia.

This comes after the city is hit by a large-scale disaster. While we do not get any more details about the plot, the star cast is proof that the movie is of epic proportions. This is LaBeouf stars alongside Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter, and Talia Shire. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release sometime in 2024.

2. Assassination (TBA)

Based on President John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assassination, the movie is directed by David Mamet. However, it looks at the assassination from a different perspective, that of the guys who planned it; thanks to Nicholas Celozzi, who has co-written the script with David Mamet. Celozzi, co-producer of the film, got the details from his late uncle Pepe, brother of Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana i.e. the guy supposedly responsible for planning the assassination after Kennedy launched a campaign against organized crime even though the mob helped him win the elections.

Considering the gravity of the plot, LaBeouf is a good fit, especially when put together with the rest of the cast that includes Al Pacino, John Travolta, Viggo Mortensen, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love, in yet-undisclosed roles. The movie is currently in its pre-production stage, so there is still time before the movie begins production, especially with the SAG-AFTRA strike. Further updates are awaited.

3. Mace (TBA)

LaBeouf stars opposite Trevor Jackson of ‘Superfly’ fame in ‘Entrapment’ director Jon Amiel’s action thriller ‘Mace.’ Written by David Chisholm, the movie tells the story of an unlikely pair of cops, a veteran who is corrupt and unhinged, and another rookie who is just and wants to change the system that lets corrupt officers thrive without being answerable. While LaBeouf plays the unhinged cop Mace, Jackson plays Virgil Woods, the rookie.

Inspired by the racial injustice that is largely prevalent, the narrative shows Woods risking his faith to prevent Mace from wreaking havoc in the city after the latter goes to the extent of sparking a gang war to hide his own crimes. Mace’s actions compromise the lives of those around him but he doesn’t care. There should be no proof of what he has done. But what has he done? It is up to Woods to find out while looking for a way to end the war. The movie is presently in its pre-production stage and further updates about the rest of the cast and the production are awaited; not to mention, its release date too.

