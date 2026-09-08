From a chocolate boy to a hunk, Shia LaBeouf’s journey in movies has been an adventurous one, especially for the audience. From his debut as a child artist in the 1998 holiday movie ‘The Christmas Path’ to the 2022 comedy-drama ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ LeBeouf has slowly but surely surfaced as a strong and fierce actor. While many of us will recognize him as the guy from Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers’ movies, aka Sam Witwicky, his more dramatic works include ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,’ ‘American Honey,’ ‘A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,’ Disturbia,’ ‘Borg vs. McEnroe,’ ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘Honey Boy,’ and ‘Fury.’ Such movies have only added to people’s anticipation of his future endeavors. If you are one of them, here are Shia LaBeouf’s upcoming projects.

1. The Rooster Prince (TBA)

Filming has wrapped on Josh Soskin’s drama ‘The Rooster Prince.’ The story, written by Soskin, centers on a renowned Harvard psychiatrist who has a manic break and gets arrested. His estranged younger brother must drive him across the country in a wild bipolar odyssey that might heal or destroy their relationship. Soskin based the movie on his relationship with his late brother, David, a well-known psychiatrist who suffered from bipolar disorder. Shia LaBeouf will play Eli, the character based on his brother. The cast also includes Melissa Leo, Jackson White, Bruce Davis, and Dan Matteucci. A release date is awaited.

2. God of the Rodeo (TBA)

‘God of the Rodeo’ is a crime thriller written and directed by Rosalind Ross. It is based on the book of Daniel Bergner, which talks about his reports from within the deadliest prison in the American South. The story is set in 1967 inside Angola Prison, where lifer Buckkey sees hope in the first inmate rodeo, but he and others learn it’s a cruel spectacle meant to satisfy public bloodlust and the warden’s pride. LaBeouf plays Buckkey. Snoop Dogg is also cast. Filming details are awaited.

3. Angel of Death (TBA)

LaBeouf has been roped in for Jerzy Skolimowski’s Holocaust Drama ‘Angel of Death.’ The story, penned by LaBeouf, will explore the ghoulish relationship between Jewish pathologist Dr. Miklos Nyiszli and Nazi Officer/physician Dr. Josef Mengele as they work together on horrific experiments carried out on Jewish prisoners during World War II. No other cast member has been revealed for the movie, which is currently in its pre-production phase.

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