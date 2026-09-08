Two-time Academy Award-winning ‘Million Dollar Baby‘ Hilary Swank is among the most common faces in Hollywood. No matter the role, her fierce onscreen presence sets her apart from her contemporaries, and this is manifested in movies like ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ (for which she won an Academy Award; the other one is for ‘Million Dollar Baby’), ‘Freedom Writers,’ ‘The Resident,’ ‘The Black Dahlia,’ ‘Logan Lucky,’ ‘Insomnia,’ and ‘The Hunt,’ and the shows ‘Away’ and ‘Alaska Daily.’ Movies such as ‘Million Dollar Baby,’ ‘Freedom Writers,’ and ‘Alaska Daily’ showcase her range and offer a taste of her acting prowess. For those who have already seen her movies and are waiting for Hilary Swank’s upcoming ventures, here they are.

1. Yellowjackets Season 4 (November 20, 2026)

Swank will reprise the role of adult Melissa in Season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets.’ We saw her toward the end of Season 3. She faked her own death by suicide. Other actors we can expect in Season 4 are Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna, Sophie Nélisse as teen Shauna, Tawny Cypress as adult Taissa, Jasmin Savoy Brown as teen Taissa, Christina Ricci as adult Misty, Samantha Hanratty as teen Misty, Sophie Thatcher as teen Nat, Courtney Eaton as teen Lottie, Liv Hewson as teen Van, Elijah Wood as Walter, Nelson Franklin as Edwin, Ashley Sutton as Hannah, and Joel McHale as Kodiak. Filming of Season 4 is underway, and it will arrive on November 20, 2026. You can watch the date announcement teaser here.

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