Where is ABC’s Alaska Daily Filmed?

Created by Tom McCarthy, ABC’s ‘Alaska Daily’ is a drama series featuring Hilary Swank as a journalist who seeks a new beginning. Eileen Fitzgerald is a renowned newswoman from New York City who relocates to Anchorage, Alaska, after a massive professional setback. There, she joins a daily metro newspaper and gives her level best to get back on her feet. Apart from reclaiming her illustrious career, Eileen hopes to absolve herself of some personal mistakes.

Soon, the talented journalist delves into several missing and murdered Native women cases to expose the truth with her investigative skills. The show engages viewers till the end with its powerful narrative and gripping cast performances. Moreover, the realistic backdrop of a small town and newspaper office makes one wonder where ‘Alaska Daily’ is shot. So, if you wish to know more, here are all detail you need!

Alaska Daily Filming Locations

‘Alaska Daily’ is filmed in British Columbia, Northwest Territories, and Alaska, specifically in Metro Vancouver, Squamish, the North Slave Region, and Anchorage. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in August 2022, while the pilot was taped earlier in March of the same year. Though the show is set in the fictional Alaskan village of Mead, the makers choose to shoot most of it across the province of British Columbia. Now, let’s walk through all the locations that appear in the drama series.

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

Significant parts of ‘Alaska Daily’ are lensed all over Metro Vancouver, a metropolitan area with Vancouver at its center. The cast and crew kickstarted the season 1 production schedule in Vancouver, where the US Consulate was recreated at the Fortress Film Center at 1745 West 8th Avenue and Pine Street. Some sequences from the debut season were seemingly recorded at 1950 Franklin Street in the city.

Furthermore, the filming unit visits Burnaby as well as Steveston, a neighborhood in the city of Richmond. Also, Cloverdale, a town center in the city of Surrey, was utilized to tape a fire scene for the first season. The team constructed a fake diner named Rita’s Diner on an empty parking lot downtown, which was then carefully set on fire to get the required shot. Metro Vancouver has hosted the production of many other movies and TV shows, including ‘Lou,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Devil in Ohio,’ and ‘Quantum Leap.’

Squamish, British Columbia

Additional portions of ‘Alaska Daily’ are recorded in Squamish, a community and distinct municipality on the north end of Howe Sound. The production unit specifically shot many scenes at the Squamish Spit and Estuary, a popular tourist destination with breathtaking views of the Stawamus Chief.

Some exterior scenes were taped on Shannon Falls Road, which leads to the renowned Shannon Falls Provincial Park. Squamish’s economy is mainly based on tourism and outdoor recreation activities, such as hiking, kiteboarding, windsurfing, and river rafting.

North Slave Region, Northwest Territories

Pivotal parts of ‘Alaska Daily’ are filmed in the North Slave Region, the most populous administrative region in the Northwest Territories. The cast and crew were spotted shooting a few scenes from season 1 in Dettah, a First Nations Community. While the band office was decorated to depict the Meade police station, a fake cemetery was constructed on set for some scenes.

On top of that, the exteriors of an old age home were converted into the City Hall. Other than Dettah, the city of Yellowknife serves as an important production location for the series.

Anchorage, Alaska

Since the show is set in Alaska, it makes sense for the filming unit to lens the establishing shots in the state. They mainly set up camp in Anchorage, the state’s largest city on the Cook Inlet. The city is known for its rich culture, with many places of interest, like the Alaska Botanical Garden, Anchorage Museum, Flattop Mountain Recreation Area, and the Alaska Native Heritage Center, to name a few.

