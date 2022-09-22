Where Was Netflix’s Lou Filmed?

Directed by Anna Foerster, Netflix’s ‘Lou’ is an action thriller movie that revolves around the titular character, a loner who thinks that she has put her dangerous past behind her for good. Soon, she turns out to be wrong when her rather quiet life is interrupted as her neighbor’s daughter, Vee, is kidnapped during a storm and the neighbor, Hannah, asks for her help. The two women join forces and look to find and save the kidnapped girl from the kidnapper’s dangerous clutches.

The rescue mission that Lou and Hannah indulge in tests their limits as various shocking secrets from their pasts are revealed along the way. The action-packed sequences and the overall theme of rescuing a kidnapped girl are reminiscent of the ‘Taken‘ franchise, the only difference being the female protagonists, played by Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. The stormy backdrop and the use of some shady and eerie locations throughout the film enhance the overall vibe and make one wonder where ‘Lou’ was shot. Well, you are in luck because we have all the answers about the same!

Lou Filming Locations

‘Lou’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, particularly in Metro Vancouver and Ucluelet. Originally, the filming unit’s plan was to shoot the movie between May and June 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made them change their plans and delay production. Then finally, the principal photography for the action thriller reportedly commenced in mid-June 2021 and wrapped up in August of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into the thick of the action and traverse all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix film!

Metro Vancouver, British Columbia

A majority of ‘Lou’ was lensed in Metro Vancouver, the metropolitan area with Vancouver as its major urban center. As per reports, many pivotal sequences for the action film were taped in the Vancouver Film Studios at 3500 Cornett Road. The studio facility is home to 13 purpose-built soundstages with additional buildings that work as mills, office spaces, warehouses, a private gym, and other miscellaneous production requirements. Moreover, in June 2021, the cast and crew members were spotted in and around Mid Valley, specifically in Seymour Mainline/Lillooet Road and Spur 4 in North Vancouver, shooting a few scenes for the film.

Ucluelet, British Columbia

Additional portions of ‘Lou’ were also taped in Ucluelet, a district municipality located on the west coast of Vancouver Island on the Ucluelet Peninsula. During the later stages of the production, specifically in August 2021, the production team was spotted shooting several sequences in and around Main Street. Pioneer BoatWorks at 166 Fraser Lane was transformed into a hardware store, while The Crow’s Nest at 205 Main Street on Box 940 doubled for a bank in the movie. Previously, Ucluelet has served as a prominent production location for quite a few filming projects, such as ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘One Week,’ and ‘The Crossing.’

