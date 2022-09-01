Where is Netflix’s Devil in Ohio Filmed?

Based on Daria Polatin’s eponymous book, Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio’ is a suspense thriller series created by Daria Polatin herself. The narrative revolves around a psychiatrist, Dr. Suzanne Mathis, who shelters a mysterious young girl named Mae in her home for a few days, with her 15-year-old daughter, Jules Mathis. Soon, Mae starts taking over Jules’ clothes, room, and even her crush at school.

When Suzanne realizes that Mae is a cult escapee, things go from bad to worse as the psychiatrist puts herself and her own family’s life at risk by trying to save the poor girl. The thrilling narrative of the series is complemented by brilliant onscreen performances from a talented group of actors and actresses, including Emily Deschanel, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, and Gerardo Celasco. Moreover, the dark undertone coupled with some daunting and haunting locations in the backdrop enhances the quality of the story. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites of the horror thriller series. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Devil in Ohio Filming Locations

‘Devil in Ohio’ is filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Greater Vancouver. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series commenced in September 2021 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is the westernmost province of Canada.

British Columbia is known to have a diverse landscape that includes sandy beaches, forests, lakes, rocky coastlines, mountains, grassy plains, and inland deserts. All these features make it an ideal production location for different kinds of filming projects, including a thriller such as ‘Devil in Ohio.’ So, let’s follow Suzanne as she tries to help Mae and save her family at the same time and traverse the specific locations that make an appearance in the series!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Devil in Ohio’ is lensed in Greater Vancouver, the metropolitan area with Vancouver as its major urban center. Reportedly, the production team utilizes the locales of the city of Vancouver to tape several important scenes for the series. They also make the most of the facilities of the Northbrook Studios at 8820 Northbrook Court in Burnaby. It is a 120,000-square-foot production facility that has four stages in total, across two buildings. Besides that, it comprises furnished offices and abundant parking space, making it a suitable filming site.

In the early stages of production of the debut season, the cast and crew of ‘Devil in Ohio’ were spotted recording a few sequences in and around Poppy Estate Golf Course at 3834 248 Street in the city of Langley. The filming unit also sets up camp in Murrayville, a small community located in the Township of Langley.

The urban center of the metropolitan area, Vancouver, is known to be one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse cities in Canada. The city is home to a number of museums, galleries, and libraries, including the Vancouver Maritime Museum, the Vancouver Museum, the H. R. MacMillan Space Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Public Library, to name a few. Apart from ‘Devil in Ohio,’ Hollywood North has served as a prominent filming location for many other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Yellowjackets,’ and ‘Resident Alien.’

Read More: Best Thriller TV Series