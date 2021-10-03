Where Was Titanic Filmed?

With prolific director James Cameron at the helm, the 1997 romantic tragedy and disaster movie ‘Titanic’ needs no introduction to the budding movie-buffs. The emotionally turbulent story follows third-class passenger Jack, who makes his way up to the first class to meet eccentric aristocrat Rose. Their developing love story is enacted in the backdrop of the sinking of the RMS Titanic, which goes down in history as one of the deadliest maritime disasters at a time of peace.

The seamless chemistry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the central roles gives rise to an early euphoria, making the final tragedy all the more heart-shattering. After being showered with awards and accolades, the classic status of the movie can rarely be questioned. Most of the story unfolds in the titular ship, and if you are curious to identify the filming locations, let us give you a comprehensive account.

Titanic Filming Locations

‘Titanic’ was filmed in locations in and around the US, Mexico, Canada, and the Atlantic Ocean. Principal photography commenced on July 31, 1996, and was wrapped up by March 23, 1997. Let us now visit the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Atlantic Ocean

The early sequence of a group of skilled divers discovering a sketch from the wreckage of Titanic strikes as quite realistic. The scenes were indeed filmed at the RMS Titanic wreck, in the Titanic Canyon, located south of the Grand Banks of Newfoundland, Canada, in the North Atlantic seas.

To firmly base his story on realistic grounds, the director took his cast and crew to film the early sequences in this area. A cheaper alternative would be building replica models of the ship, but it obviously would not generate as much publicity.

Baja California Norte, Mexico

The bulk of the sequences were filmed in a studio location in Mexico. Fox Baja Studios (now Baja Studios), a state-of-the-art production studio located near the resort community of Rosarito in Baja California, was constructed by the production house for filming most of the historical scenes of the movie, including interiors and exteriors of the ship.

The life-size exterior set of the ship was constructed from scratch in a tank in the studio, and the tank alone cost $40 million. Some repetitive sections, including windows, were built in areas and were replicated via CGI to lower the cost expenditure. Other appendages such as the funnels and boats were constructed at a 90 percent scale for making the shots visually cohesive.

The studio was being constructed around the same time as the sets within them, and some of the sets were so massive that members would often get lost. A zoning system was implemented within the studio premises to make navigation more accessible.

California

A chunk of scenes was filmed in various locations in California, predominantly in Los Angeles County. The crew visited Belmont Olympic Pool, a vast public swimming pool located at 4000 East Olympic Plaza, in the Long Beach neighborhood of LA county. The ending scenes were filmed in the location.

Shots of Titanic’s aftermath were taken from S.S. Lane Victory, a World War II cargo ship that was subsequently converted into a museum. The museum stands at 3011 Miner Street, in the San Pedro suburbs of Los Angeles.

Additionally, the crew used S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien – a World War II Liberty ship located at Pier 45 in the Californian city of San Francisco – for the engine room scenes. A few sequences were also filmed in Santa Clarita, a suburban Californian city north of LA.

British Columbia, Canada

Moreover, some sequences were filmed in the Canadian province of British Columbia. The director took his cast and crew to Vancouver, a densely populated and ethnically rich coastal city in British Columbia. From ‘I, Robot’ to ‘Godzilla,’ many productions have visited the booming production industry of Vancouver in the past years.

Nova Scotia, Canada

A few scenes were filmed at Halifax, an Atlantic port city, and the capital of the eastern Canadian province of Nova Scotia. Coincidentally, the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, a maritime museum situated at 1675 Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax, showcases some retrieved artifacts from RMS Titanic. Among the artifacts is a piece of wooden paneling, which inspired the piece of log that keeps Rose afloat in the movie.

On the final night of filming in the location, the cast and crew faced a grave threat as a group of unidentified vandals spiked their dinner with the hallucinogen PCP (aka Angel Dust). As a result, 80 people from the production team felt sick, many experienced dissociative episodes, and around 50 were hospitalized.

