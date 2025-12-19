Emily in Paris: Is Ballando Ballando Ballando a Real Italian Dance Show?

‘Emily in Paris’ briefly becomes Emily in Rome at the beginning of season 5, when the protagonist finds herself in the Italian city. As the marketing executive works on expanding Agence Grateau’s business outside of France, it doesn’t take long for her best friend, Mindy, to drop by for a visit. Although the musician is meant to be in Shanghai for the reality show Chinese Popstar, this time as a judge, her interest in that opportunity fizzles out soon enough. Therefore, with some new free time on her hands, she’s more than eager to spend some time with her best friend in the wake of her move out of Paris. As it turns out, Rome is a big city for Mindy’s artistry, where her original music has managed to gain much notoriety. Therefore, it’s not a surprise when a television bigwig invites her as a contestant on the celebrity dance-off show Ballando Ballando Ballando. Even though her stint on this show remains brief, it adds an entertaining twist to her career, and maybe even her love life.

Ballando Ballando Ballando is a Fictional Show That Parallels Other Celebrity Dance Competitions

‘Emily in Paris’ incorporates a number of elements, fictional or otherwise. Ballando Ballando Ballando, the Italian dance show that Mindy lands a spot on, belongs to the former category. In real life, there are no identically titled televised dance competitions in Italy. However, there is an 1983 Italian musical film directed by Ettore Scola that shares a similar title, ‘Ballando Ballando.’ Yet, it’s unlikely that the on-screen dance competition has any connection to the film. Instead, it’s more probable that the show is a nod to numerous other celebrity dance competitions that remain relevant in mainstream pop culture. The format of the fictional show pairs up an up-and-coming celebrity or popular sensation, like Mindy, with actual choreographers in a competitive setting.

This structure most notably resembles the well-loved unscripted British program, ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’ At the time of writing, the show has twenty-three seasons under its belt. Furthermore, there’s an overarching franchise of similarly formatted dance shows known as ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Notably, the franchise has an Italian version of the show titled ‘Ballando Con Le Stelle.’ Thus, Ballando Ballando Ballando ends up sporting a close link to the latter series. Nevertheless, there are no direct connections between the actual show and the fictional one. For the most part, Ballando Ballando Ballando sports a one-off appearance in Mindy’s storyline, adding a new, exciting stop on her road to stardom.

Additionally, it also serves the crucial purpose of laying out the groundwork for the budding romance between her and Alfie. In season 5 episode 3, ‘Intimissimi Issues,’ which features Ballando Ballando Ballando as a part of the storyline, Mindy finds herself caught up in an unexpected chemistry with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend, Alfie. Thus, things inevitably heat up when the latter offers to help her out with her dance rehearsals, following a disastrous session with her dance partner/professional choreographer. Consequently, as the duo shares a perhaps ill-advised first kiss, the scene is set for the future of their tumultuous affair. As such, despite the fictional dance competition’s short-lived appearance in the season, Ballando Ballando Ballando ends up informing Mindy’s storyline in significant ways.

