Emily in Paris: Is L’Esprit de Gigi an Actual Restaurant in Paris?

In the third season of Netflix’s romantic-comedy series ‘Emily in Paris,’ Gabriel’s dream of owning a restaurant materializes. He names his establishment “L’Esprit de Gigi” to honor his grandmother, Gigi, who arrives in Paris to cook fish soup to celebrate the opening day. Emily gets back together with Gabriel in the fourth installment, making his restaurant one of the most significant sites in the narrative. The spacious and elegant establishment succeeds in captivating the ardent admirers of the show with its simplicity. In reality, it is possible to visit the restaurant. However, one should not expect Gabriel’s grandmother’s recipes at the place!

A Real Restaurant Stands in For L’Esprit de Gigi

L’Esprit de Gigi is a fictional restaurant conceived by Darren Star and his writers for ‘Emily in Paris.’ The French bistro does not exist in reality. However, the visitors to the location won’t be disappointed by the alternative. An Italian restaurant named Terra Nera, located at 18 Rue des Fossés Saint-Jacques in Paris, stands in for L’Esprit de Gigi in the romantic comedy. Some of the specialties available at this eatery are linguine alle vongole, Lacryma Christi wine, Neapolitan sausages, and homemade antipasto. Food enthusiasts who want a grandmother’s recipe can choose to have torta della nonna, a Tuscan dessert that translates to “grandmother’s cake.”

The restaurant also relies on 19th-century butchering techniques to ensure the authenticity of the traditional Italian dishes. The visitors to the restaurant can reach Panthéon, one of the iconic tourist destinations in Paris, after a walk of around seventy-five meters. The captivating Luxembourg Gardens, located in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, is also within half a kilometer away from the restaurant. Several customers of the place have described the food, service, and atmosphere as “perfect.” “You can’t go wrong here! We kept ordering more and more pasta! […] Delicious and comfortable! Super popular spot but still delicious!” shared a customer named Maria Chairez.

Nowadays, Terra Nera is packed with fans of ‘Emily in Paris,’ making it an extremely crowded space for visitors. The restaurant advises potential customers to reserve tables beforehand for a fine dining experience. To make the food served in L’Esprit de Gigi, the production department sought the service of Thibaut Spiwack, a former ‘Top Chef’ participant. Like Gabriel, Spiwack is also a Paris-based chef who owns a restaurant named Anona. Gabriel’s flower tart, creamy gingerbread, and the grandmother’s teurgoule are his creations.

