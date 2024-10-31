Emir Abreu: Where is the Former Federal Agent Now?

In ‘The Infiltrator,’ a spotlight is shone on the true story of Customs Special Agent Robert Mazur, who took on the challenge of uncovering the money laundering schemes used by the Medellin drug cartel by disguising himself as mob-connected businessman Robert Musella. The subterfuge is essential in infiltrating the ranks of the underworld and also brings to light the dirty practices of another entity – a private international bank. However, the major operation required teamwork behind the scenes, as Mazur found himself aided every step of the way by his eccentric partner in crime, Emir Abreu.

Emir Abreu Was a Key Undercover Member of Operation C-Chase

While most are familiar with Robert Mazur’s role in busting critical members within the Medellin drug cartel, not a lot of attention is shone on the other members of the US Customs team involved in the sting known as Operation C-Chase. For the uninitiated, C-Chase was a plan to infiltrate the ranks of the Medellin drug cartel, which was headed by the notorious druglord Pablo Escobar. Mazur stated that over 250 law enforcement officers around the world had to play their part in the major sting operation. To that end, special mention must be levied on Emir Abreu, Mazur’s partner during the intense undercover affair. Hailing from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Abreu became a professional associate and friend of Mazur’s when the pair collaborated closely in the undercover operation that sprang to life in the 1980s.

In 1987, Mazur and Abreu organized a series of meetings with members of the cartel at the Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California, to slowly weave their way into the inner sanctum of the Medellin group. Months later, Operation C-Chase concluded on October 6, 1988, during a pivotal capture event when members of the drug cartel and the bank were apprehended in one fell swoop at a staged wedding. Abreu was vital during the whole affair, stretching back to the beginning as, like Robert Mazur, he took on the undercover alias of Emilio Dominguez to garner the trust of the targeted criminal syndicates. Mazur described him as a jovial presence with a keen eye for playing practical jokes on other people. Another one of his key skills was his ability to read people and also his “street-smart nature.”

Emir Abreu Was Thrilled About the Film Adaptation of the Undercover Operation

After taking part in Operation C-Chase and seeing it through to the end, Emir Abreu continued his work as a federal agent of the Customs Service for a few more years before retiring in 1995. Robert Mazur characterized him in his memoir ‘The Infiltrator,’ which forms the basis of the 2016 eponymous movie, as a highly-skilled operative in undercover scenarios owing to his ability to rely on practical experiences over a bookish foundation. Unlike Mazur, he was a lot more instinctual with his work, while the former preferred a more meticulous and careful approach. Strangely, when the movie version of Mazur’s non-fiction book went into development, Abreu posed the question of his role being handed to John Leguizamo even before the casting process was underway.

Later, upon Leguizamo’s confirmation of the role, Mazur was delighted as Abreu had already shown his confidence in the actor. Abreu also met up with the actor during the movie’s production in 2015, playing a practical prank where he pretended to be arrested by the airport’s Customs office for possessing some illegal substance. According to Leguizamo, it made it clear how much of a maverick Abreu was compared to Mazur. “Bob and Emir are a pretty pair. Bob’s an ex-accountant and Emir’s this crazy, cut-up, unpredictable guy, who likes to punt people all the time,” Leguizamo said in a production interview. He has maintained a low profile over the years but likely still remains a friend of Robert Mazur, who considers him a brother for life. As of 2015, the former federal agent was retired and living in Tampa, Florida. It is likely that he still resides there but prefers to stay away from any unwanted spotlight.

Read More: The Infiltrator: Is Kathy Ertz Based on a Real Federal Agent?