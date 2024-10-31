Robert Mazur AKA Bob Musella: Where is the Former Undercover Agent Now?

‘The Infiltrator’ chronicles the inside story of how US Customs Special Agent Robert Mazur slipped into the ranks of the money laundering business using his alias Bob Musella. The movie picks up on the actual events through Mazur’s eponymous memoir, which captures his experiences in the dangerous underground world, where he encountered powerful individuals in the Medellín drug cartel and a private bank named Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI). His undercover life gave him a unique vantage point into some of the most infamous organized crime syndicates, which also put him at grave risk.

Robert Mazur Started His Career in Intelligence During His Business Graduate Course

Robert Mazur was an attendee of Port Richmond High School in New York. In his memoir, Mazur characterized his high school and student life as being dictated by a more laid-back attitude. It was also where he started dating his wife, Evelyn, who was two years younger than him. Soon after graduating, he started college life at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Although there was internal pressure from his family to leave the state and study somewhere else, Mazur decided to stay back because of his commitments to Evelyn. Later, he changed schools to Wagner College on State Island, where he took up a business graduate course. It proved to be a pivotal point in his life as he found a co-op position at the Intelligence Division of the IRS while walking around campus one day.

In 1972, Robert Mazur completed his graduation from Wagner College. He found the coursework to be a lot more engaging once he started his work at the IRS. The connections between his studies and the practical things he dealt with on the job became abundantly clear and propelled him to greater heights in both classroom and professional settings. It also set him on the path to pursue evaders of the law, specifically in tax-based crimes, and also piqued his interest regarding what he wanted his career to look like. To that end, he wrote in his memoir, “I wanted a career that I could be proud of, that kept my interest, that didn’t box me into the same boring routine every day.” Needless to say, it set the stakes for his future endeavors in law enforcement.

Robert Mazur Was an Undercover Federal Agent in One of the Biggest Money-Laundering Prosecutions in US History

Robert Mazur spent 27 years serving the IRS, the Customs Service, and the DEA. Of those years, he spent five years undercover, working to unveil the dark practices and criminal operations of notorious organizations like the Medellin drug cartel. Mazur had previously become enamored with the undercover aspect of the job when he was transferred to Tampa, Florida. While living in the sunny and verdant city, it was his first time encountering the world of the drug trade and how it was supported by the money-laundering schemes operated by big banks. Wishing for a more frontline position, Mazur attended undercover school and eventually played a part in uncovering and apprehending a marijuana trade ring.

However, his most prominent role arrived when he took on the alter ego of Robert Musella in the 1980s, a man who closely resembled Mazur in every aspect except one—being a businessman affiliated with the mob. The undercover operative got close to key members within the Medellín drug cartel and the BCCI. He handled the accounts of clients who were notorious members of the Colombian underworld and were also on the watchlist of several intelligence agencies at the time. While he was undoubtedly a key part of the sting, Mazur maintained that the roles played by his fellow colleagues were just as pivotal in cleaning up the money laundering scheme. It was dubbed Operation C-Chase and ended with numerous convictions after a staged wedding takedown event signaled its end on October 6, 1988.

Robert Mazur is Now Focused on Bringing His Undercover Experiences to the Public

In 1998, Robert Mazur retired from the government, having completed nearly three decades of service. His years of experience in the field as an undercover agent gave him a great degree of insight into the dark underbelly of financial crimes, which he leveraged in the next phase of his life. He established his own private consulting firm, Chase & Associates, which provides services to law firms and public companies on the risks associated with business practices and banking protocols. He is also actively interested in sharing his knowledge with new officers working today, providing lectures on subjects like Investigating Drug & Money Laundering Organizations, Managing Informants, Managing Undercover Operations, Financial Investigative Techniques, and Money Laundering in the Black Market Peso Exchange.

A strange opportunity presented itself in 2006 when Robert Mazur was contacted to act as a consultant on the crime thriller film ‘Miami Vice’ directed by Michael Mann. The former federal agent spent months preparing the cast and crew on the technical aspects of their performance. However, it was upon Mann’s suggestion that Mazur started thinking about writing a book chronicling his experiences. Its release was a success and led to a film adaptation through ‘The Infiltrator’ in 2016, with Bryan Cranston starring as Mazur. He has since kept himself busy through various outlets, including the release of a new memoir titled ‘The Betrayal,’ which was published in 2022. It has been picked up for another film adaptation, with Cranston expected to reprise his part.

Robert Mazur Maintains a Low Profile in Light of Circumstances Surrounding His Work

Owing to his undercover role within the Medellín drug cartel, Robert Mazur maintains secrecy over his public appearances. When his undercover operation was finally revealed to everyone, numerous cartel bosses allegedly issued a $500,000 contract on Mazur’s life. Consequently, the former agent keeps a tight lid on his physical profile when appearing on camera. In 2023, he did an interview with Insider, where only his silhouette was visible to the audience. This secrecy is necessary as the cartel bosses allegedly only remember him while he was disguised as Robert Musella. “I’m doing this interview in silhouette because two agencies and an intelligence agency informed me that the Medellín cartel issued a contract on my life,” Mazur said.

Despite the reported threat to his life, Robert Mazur has continued his commitment to spreading as much information as he can about the corruption of the illegal drug trade in the country and how to combat the issues on a holistic level. He has appeared on several money-laundering-related shows, which have been aired on mainstream networks like NBC, ABC, CNN, and BBC, among many others. He is also a certified expert in money laundering and international trafficking, recognized by both the US and Canadian courts. Presently, the former federal agent is the president of KYC Solutions, Inc., a company that provides consultation services across the globe. His enthusiasm for work has not diminished since his early life. The 65-year-old lives in Palm Harbor, Florida, today and is happily married to Evelyn.

