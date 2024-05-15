8 Best Movies About Money and Business on Hulu (May 2024)

Walk through the corridors of power and the battlegrounds of finance with our handpicked selection of the best movies about money and business on Hulu. From tales of corporate intrigue to stories of individual triumph against all odds, each film offers a unique perspective on the complex relationship between wealth, ambition, and morality. Whether you’re drawn to the adrenaline-fueled world of high finance or the human drama of entrepreneurial dreams, Hulu’s collection promises to engage, inspire, and provoke thought, inviting viewers to explore the timeless themes that shape our understanding of money and business. Alas, money may or may not be the root of all evil, but it is definitely the root of these movies on Hulu.

8. Nomadland (2020)

Chloé Zhao’s ‘Nomadland‘ is a poignant exploration of life on the road in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. Adapted from Jessica Bruder’s book, the film follows Fern (Frances McDormand), a widow who becomes a modern-day nomad, traveling across the American West in her van. Along her journey, Fern encounters fellow nomads, portrayed by real-life individuals who experienced displacement due to economic hardship. Through stunning cinematography and McDormand’s captivating performance, ‘Nomadland’ offers a deeply human portrait of resilience, community, and the search for meaning in the face of economic instability. As a result of the recession, the film sheds light on the precariousness of traditional employment and the rise of unconventional lifestyles, making it a reflection on the intersection of money, business, and the human experience.

7. Reminiscence (2021)

In Lisa Joy’s ‘Reminiscence,’ set in a dystopian future Miami, Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman) operates a high-tech service allowing clients to relive their past memories. When Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) disappears, Nick dives into the seedy underbelly of the city’s wealthy elite, uncovering a web of corruption and deceit. As Nick tries to make sense of this treacherous world, the film explores themes of power, greed, and the commodification of memories.

Through its immersive narrative and dazzling visuals, ‘Reminiscence’ offers a cautionary tale about the consequences of monetizing personal experiences and the lengths individuals will go to in pursuit of wealth and control. In this way, the movie serves as a thought-provoking exploration of the intertwining dynamics of business and morality in a society driven by profit and desire.

6. The Last Tourist (2021)

‘The Last Tourist,’ helmed by Tyson Sadler, unveils a critical examination of the tourism industry, one of the world’s largest sectors. As overtourism spirals out of control, the documentary exposes its profound impacts on global environments, wildlife, and marginalized communities across 15 nations. Through the perspectives of leading figures in tourism and conservation, the film sheds light on the neglected voices affected by its relentless expansion. By placing the modern tourist’s role under intense scrutiny, ‘The Last Tourist’ serves as an exploration of the intersection between business and sustainability, urging viewers to reconsider the ethical implications of their travel choices.

5. Hustlers (2019)

‘Hustlers’ isn’t just a movie; it’s a whirlwind journey through the glitz, glamour, and gritty reality of the financial world. This electrifying film from Lorene Scafaria, inspired by true events, follows a group of savvy strippers who hustle their way to fortune by drugging and swindling Wall Street clientele. As the women master the art of the hustle, the film taps into themes of power, ambition, and the seductive allure of wealth. With standout performances by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, ‘Hustlers’ offers a gripping portrayal of entrepreneurship on the edge, making it a must-watch for anyone intrigued by the darker side of money and business.

4. Fyre Fraud (2019)

‘Fyre Fraud’ provides an exploration of the infamous Fyre Festival debacle, making it a twisted business and money-related movie. Directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, the documentary delves into the rise and fall of the luxury music festival, which was marketed as a lavish experience but ultimately collapsed in chaos and financial ruin. Through interviews and archival footage, ‘Fyre Fraud’ exposes the deceptive marketing tactics and financial mismanagement that led to the festival’s catastrophic failure, highlighting the ethical implications of chasing profit at the expense of truth and integrity. The film serves as a cautionary tale for entrepreneurs and investors alike, offering valuable lessons on transparency, accountability, and the importance of ethical business practices in the pursuit of success.

3. The Upside (2017)

‘The Upside’ offers a poignant exploration of business and money through an unlikely friendship between a wealthy quadriplegic and his ex-convict caregiver. Directed by Neil Burger, the film looks into the complexities of class, privilege, and the pursuit of happiness in the face of adversity. As the two protagonists navigate their differences, ‘The Upside’ sheds light on the transformative power of compassion and human connection in business and life.

With heartfelt performances by Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, the movie challenges conventional notions of success and reminds viewers that true wealth lies not in material possessions but in the richness of relationships and the fulfillment of purpose. Here, we see a relationship that started on business terms but eventually compounded into something much deeper and more profound.

2. Mad Money (2008)

In ‘Mad Money,’ directed by Callie Khouri, viewers are taken on a thrilling ride into the world of unconventional wealth acquisition. The film follows three women who hatch a daring plan to steal money that is about to be destroyed at the Federal Reserve Bank. Through clever scheming and unexpected alliances, they navigate the complexities of their heist while grappling with personal motivations and moral dilemmas. ‘Mad Money’ offers a unique perspective on the pursuit of financial independence and challenges traditional notions of success, making it an exploration of the lengths people will go to in order to secure their futures.

1. WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn (2021)

In ‘WeWork: or The Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn,’ directed by Jed Rothstein, audiences are immersed in the rise and fall of one of the most ambitious startups of the 21st century. The documentary peels back the layers of the co-working giant’s meteoric ascent and subsequent implosion, revealing the intricate web of ambition, innovation, and corporate hubris at its core. The documentary delves deep into the problematic allure of Silicon Valley’s startup culture, offering viewers a revealing glimpse behind the curtain.

Through candid interviews and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, the film sheds light on the seductive appeal of rapid growth and innovation while also uncovering the sobering reality of what happens when ambition runs unchecked and leadership falters. ‘WeWork’ serves as a cautionary tale for entrepreneurs and investors, offering invaluable insights into the volatile intersection of business, money, and ego in the modern corporate landscape.

