8 Best Movies About Money and Business on Max (May 2024)

Step into the boardrooms, trading floors, and entrepreneurial ventures with Max’s lineup of movies about money and business. Feel the pulse-pounding intensity of genius, greed, and ambition in ‘The Social Network’ or unravel the layers of a scandal in ‘Snowden.’ Peep into the corporate world’s dark underbelly with ‘A Most Violent Year’ or witness the triumphs and tribulations of entrepreneurship in ‘Joy.’ From the calculated risks of ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ to the chaotic charm of ‘Daddy Day Care,’ each film offers a gripping narrative that delves deep into the heart of capitalism. With Max’s selection, prepare to be entertained, educated, and perhaps even inspired to float the turbulent waters of finance and commerce.

8. Daddy Day Care (2003)

‘Daddy Day Care,’ directed by Steve Carr, is not your typical business movie, but it delivers valuable lessons on entrepreneurship and adaptation. Starring Eddie Murphy and Jeff Garlin, the film follows two fathers who, after losing their jobs, start a daycare center. As they navigate the challenges of running a business and caring for children, they learn the importance of creativity, teamwork, and resilience in the face of adversity. With its humorous yet insightful take on the struggles and rewards of entrepreneurship, ‘Daddy Day Care’ offers a refreshing perspective on business success that resonates with audiences of all ages. You can watch it here.

7. Yes Man (2008)

‘Yes Man,’ directed by Peyton Reed, may seem like a comedy about saying “yes” to everything, but it’s also a subtle exploration of the power of embracing opportunities in business and life. Jim Carrey stars as Carl Allen, a man who decides to change his life by saying “yes” to every opportunity that comes his way. As Carl embarks on this journey, he discovers new experiences, relationships, and career prospects that he would have otherwise missed. Through its humor and heartwarming moments, ‘Yes Man’ encourages viewers to take risks, seize opportunities, and embrace the unexpected, making it a surprisingly insightful business movie with a valuable message. You can watch ‘Yes Man’ here.

6. Becoming Warren Buffett (2017)

‘Becoming Warren Buffett,’ directed by Peter Kunhardt, is a documentary that offers a profound glimpse into the life and wisdom of one of the world’s most successful investors. Through intimate interviews and archival footage, the film chronicles Buffett’s journey from a young boy with a passion for numbers to the billionaire chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Delving into his unique investment philosophy and personal values, ‘Becoming Warren Buffett’ reveals the principles that have guided his remarkable success. Providing profound insights into patience, humility, and long-term thinking, this documentary serves as a masterclass in business acumen and life lessons, making it a must-watch for aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned professionals alike. You can watch it here.

5. Agnelli (2017)

‘Agnelli,’ a documentary directed by Nick Hooker, presents an intriguing portrait of the enigmatic Italian industrialist Gianni Agnelli. Through a blend of archival footage and interviews with family, friends, and colleagues, the film explores Agnelli’s multi-layered personality and his impact on the business world. From his role as the charismatic head of Fiat to his influence in shaping Italy’s economic landscape, ‘Agnelli’ offers a fascinating insight into the life of a titan of industry. Injecting the narrative with its exploration of power, legacy, and the human side of business, this documentary provides a thorough picture of a mammoth that transcends mere biography, making it an essential watch for anyone interested in the intersection of business and culture. You can watch ‘Agnelli’ here.

4. Snowden (2016)

‘Snowden‘ offers a unique perspective on the intersection of business, money, and ethics by tapping into the world of government surveillance and corporate interests. Directed by Oliver Stone, the film portrays the real-life story of Edward Snowden, a former CIA employee who leaked classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) in 2013. As Snowden grapples with the ethical implications of his actions, the movie shines a light on the intricate web of contracts, investments, and political influence that underpin the global surveillance industry.

Through its well-written narrative, ‘Snowden’ prompts viewers to contemplate the moral complexities of profit-driven enterprises operating within the realm of national security. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Edward Snowden, alongside Shailene Woodley, Zachary Quinto, and Melissa Leo, the film is adapted from the books ‘The Snowden Files’ by Luke Harding and ‘Time of the Octopus’ by Anatoly Kucherena. You can the film here.

3. Joy (2015)

‘Joy’ provides an exploration of entrepreneurship, resilience, and the pursuit of success in the business world. Directed by David O. Russell, the film tells the inspiring story of Joy Mangano, a self-made millionaire and inventor of the Miracle Mop. Against all odds, Joy transforms her innovative idea into a multi-million dollar empire, overcoming obstacles, betrayals, and setbacks along the way. Through Joy’s journey, the movie highlights the grit and determination required to turn dreams into reality, offering valuable insights into the highs and lows of building a business from the ground up. With Jennifer Lawrence delivering a powerhouse performance as Joy, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro, ‘Joy’ is a great portrayal of entrepreneurial spirit and female empowerment. You can watch ‘Joy’ here.

2. A Most Violent Year (2014)

In ‘A Most Violent Year,’ directed by J.C. Chandor, Oscar Isaac stars as Abel Morales, an immigrant businessman in the treacherous world of the heating oil industry in 1981 New York City. Faced with escalating violence and corruption, Morales grapples with maintaining his integrity while striving for success. Through its tense atmosphere and nuanced exploration of ethical dilemmas, the film offers commentary on the challenges of entrepreneurship amidst systemic corruption and moral ambiguity. Supported by strong performances from Jessica Chastain and Albert Brooks, ‘A Most Violent Year’ stands out as a great business movie. You can watch it here.

1. The Social Network (2010)

In David Fincher’s ‘The Social Network,’ the creation of Facebook unfolds in a whirlwind of ambition, betrayal, and innovation. Jesse Eisenberg portrays Mark Zuckerberg, the brilliant yet socially awkward Harvard student who revolutionizes social media. As Zuckerberg makes a mark in the cutthroat world of tech entrepreneurship, the film taps into themes of friendship, loyalty, and the consequences/potential of excessive ambition with a high IQ (and low EQ). Concocting a potion of drama and suspense that encapsulates the viewers, ‘The Social Network’ offers a riveting portrayal of the power struggles and ethical dilemmas inherent in the pursuit of success and money. Supported by a stellar cast including Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, the film provides a thought-provoking commentary on the intersection of technology, business, and human relationships, making it a must-watch for anyone fascinated by the digital age. You can watch ‘The Social Network’ here.

