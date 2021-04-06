Most of you may know Dr. Emma Craythorne from the television series ‘Save My Skin’ and ‘The Bad Skin Clinic,’ which document her dermatology practice as she treats her clients for various skin disorders. Dr. Craythorne leads the Specialist Skin Cancer Multi-Desciplimary Team at Guys and St. Thomas Hospital NHS Trust, where she is also a consultant dermatologist, Mohs Micrographic Surgeon, and a Dermatological and Laser Surgeon.

The highly qualified dermatologist also has a massive following on Instagram, where she shares valuable information on skin conditions and the various tips to maintain good skin health. While fans of Dr. Craythorne are incredibly grateful to her for sharing knowledge, they are also curious about who she is apart from her professional identity. Here is everything we know!

Emma Craythorne’s Background

Originally from Northern Ireland, Dr. Craythorne moved to different places such as Edinburgh and London for her education. She currently works in London but also loves to spend time with her friends in the countryside. Not much is known about her family and parents, but the highly successful dermatologist has an impressive career that has brought her international fame.

Emma Craythorne’s Professional Life

Dr. Emma Craythorne earned her postgraduation from Edinburgh and became a member of the Royal College of Physicians. She also pursued a 4-year training at Kings College Hospital in London and is registered with the General Medical Councils. Dr. Craythorne followed this up with a year-long Fellowship in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Laser Surgery at the St. John’s Institute of Dermatology of Guys and St. Thomas Hospital NHS Trust, where she also works currently.

Additionally, Dr. Craythorne has set up her private practice at 152 Harley Street, London. Hers is reportedly the first NHS and private clinic to use the reflectance confocal microscopy technology in the UK. Apart from her practice, Dr. Craythorne is a member of several prestigious dermatological societies and regularly participates in various national and international research projects. She is the President of the British Cosmetic Dermatology Group and the Trustee for the Cosmetic Practice Standards Authority.

As we know, she is passionate about sharing her knowledge. Therefore, she delivers talks and is invited to speak at conferences all over the world to facilitate learning for trainees who are studying to be dermatological surgeons. Not only does she work on almost 500 cases annually that require complicated Mohs surgery, but she also trains fellows in Mohs Micrographic Surgery. Dr. Craythorne’s research works are regularly published in various scientific journals, and she has also written multiple chapters in books on dermatology. She is the author of the book ‘Pocket Tutor Dermatology.’

Emma Craythorne’s Husband and Children

Dr. Craythorne got married to her husband on February 20, 2009. She also has three children – two daughters and a son. The skilled dermatologist loves to spend time with her family and travel around the world. Although Dr. Craythorne usually keeps her personal life under wraps, she shares tips and information on skincare for children by letting people know what she does for her own kids.

Despite her busy schedule, Dr. Craythorne finds time to film ‘The Bad Skin Clinic’ and ‘Save My Skin’ that helps spread awareness about rare and complicated skin conditions. She is a strong advocate of prevention and early intervention so that people can avoid complicating their condition any further.

