Directed by Rachel Fleit, ‘The Slightest Touch’ is a poignant documentary exploring actor Colin Farrell’s unconditional friendship with a fellow Irish native called Emma Fogarty. The latter was born with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), an extremely painful, rare condition that leaves her skin so fragile it blisters, gets infected, and tears at the barest of contact. This HBO Max original is thus not about their differences but about care, kindness, and resilience, and how community and support can often change everything.

Emma Fogarty Once Led an Independent Life Despite Her Genetic Skin Disorder

Born in 1984 in the beautiful town of Abbeyleix in County Laois, Ireland, to Pat and Malachy Fogarty as the elder of their two kids, Emma Fogarty grew up in a loving home. However, just to reach the point of even seeing her family home was incredibly difficult because she came into this world fighting for her life and without any skin on her left foot. The doctors were quickly able to diagnose her with recessive form of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) – the most severe form of EB, leaving her skin as vulnerable as a butterfly’s wings.

The worst aspect of it all for the Fogartys, though, was medical professionals telling them Emma might not survive the week, and it would be better if she didn’t because of all the pain. That’s when her mother grew determined to give her daughter a long, happy life, after which the family spoke to specialists, identified her needs, and ensured she had a sound support system. They were terrified at every step of the way, especially after they welcomed their second daughter, Catherine Fogarty, a decade later, since they feared accidental touches, but the devotion remained.

Emma thus credits her family’s unwavering love for her sense of confidence, independence, and resilience, which enabled her to have a relatively normal school experience and move out of her home at age 18. She attended dances, graduated from high school, enrolled in a 3-year Business/Management course at the Limerick Institute of Technology, and completed it without any major issues. Infections did cause her fingers and toes to web together over the years, but she carried on and even moved to Dublin to work at a bank for 3 years before her condition sadly changed everything.

Emma Fogarty Refuses to Let EB, Cancer, or Other Health-Related Aspects Define Her

Emma was in her mid-20s when she moved back in with her parents, knowing that despite her wanting to be fiercely independent and figuring out how to care for herself, she needed help. After all, she fought her original diagnosis hard, was diligent about paying attention to infections or pain points, and bandaged every two days as required, but she still ended up developing cancer. Her first bout with it was draining in ways she never could have imagined, yet the second time a couple of years later was far worse, as it not only took her left leg but also left her wheelchair-bound.

Emma had once dreamed of falling in love, getting married, and having a family of her own, only to realize it was not a realistic possibility for her because of her condition. She struggled a lot internally to come to terms with her new reality, but she remained a bright light for others as she took up advocacy for EB awareness as well as research to new heights. Already, she had never hesitated to speak on her experience, the ailment in general, or its correlation with cancer, resulting in her being honored in 2010 with the Irish People of the Year Award.

It was in 2010 that Emma also came across actor Colin Farrell for the first time at a charity event, only for them to gradually develop a true friendship based on mutual admiration, love, and respect. According to her accounts, he was among the very few individuals to ask her about her mental health after she lost her leg, and he has never once downplayed her worries, emotions, or advocacy. That’s why she wanted to take on the Dublin Marathon with him in 2024 – he’d spoken of doing one previously to fundraise for EB since he is fond of running, and she took him up on it. Colin ran the entire marathon before pushing her in a special wheelchair for the final 4 kilometers to celebrate her turning 40, one for each decade she has defied all odds and thrived.

Emma Fogarty is Happily Advocating For EB Awareness and Research

The organization Emma and Colin supported with their run in the Dublin Marathon in 2024 was Debra Ireland, a local non-profit that supports people living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). According to records, this organization has been a part of the former’s support system her entire life, providing her with a permanent personal nurse or any other kind of aid whenever required. Therefore, she proudly serves as a Member of their Board and a Patient Ambassador, helping them fund specialist nurses, focused research, and care for families impacted by the condition.

Emma has dedicated a significant portion of her life to disability advocacy and raising global awareness about EB because she hopes that one day adequate care will be available to all those suffering. That’s also part of why she agreed to do the HBO Max documentary. “Colin and I wanted to give hope,” she candidly said during an appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ in Ireland in early November 2026. “Not just to people with EB but to people who have a disability and people who are fully well able-bodied. If you want something bad enough, you can overcome any obstacle in your life.” As for her personal tireless support for Debra Ireland over the decades, that stems from the way she has personally witnessed their genuine dedication to their mission and vision, no matter what.

Emma sadly had to be hospitalized in the early summer of 2026 owing to a knee infection because the pain she was having was so bad that she could hardly sleep even upon taking medications. Thankfully, after 4 weeks of antibiotics, the 42-year-old who lacks skin or has open wounds across 60-80% of her body was well enough to go home. However, she couldn’t because the support she needed there wasn’t present at the time, which allegedly somehow led to conversations about nursing homes or her care going “out of tender.” It was so bad that she reportedly felt invisible at times, only for a Family Support Team member from Debra Ireland to advocate for her until she returned home safely after a total of 11 weeks, on July 3. Emma doesn’t want anything like this to happen to anyone else, so she shares her story and vulnerable experiences in hopes they carve a new, better path.

Emma Fogarty is a Creative Soul Who is Currently Leading a Fulfilling Life

Whenever Emma is not dedicating herself to advocacy or EB awareness, she loves spending quality time with her parents, sister, and friends by undertaking new experiences. The pop music lover attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert for the same, and has most recently gone to art exhibits, polo events, and more to blend fun with networking. We should mention that the prosecco enthusiast’s favorite place to visit locally whenever she has the energy is the Killashee House Hotel Naas, which is just outside Dublin. What’s even more imperative to note, though, is that Emma is now not only the oldest living Irish person with her condition but has also documented her journey in a memoir. She released ‘Being Emma: Living My Best Life With Butterfly Skin’ on September 30, 2025, which was later also re-released as an audiobook with ‘Harry Potter’ star Evanna Lynch as the narrator.

Honestly, Emma seems to be leading a perfectly content, fulfilling life as of writing, especially with her surrounded by loved ones and support from every corner. That’s how she was able to attend the Dublin International Film Festival to debut ‘The Slightest Touch’ in early March 2026 and travel by private jet to go to the film’s London premiere in early November 2026. That same month, she was also named one of Ireland’s 5 most Influential Women in 2026 by the Industry Review, an honor she still hasn’t been able to fully comprehend. On a personal note, one thing Emma does for herself from time to time while residing at her family home in Abbeyleix in County Laois, Ireland, is drive – she has a modified Nissan Micra for the same. She actually passed her driving test on her first attempt in Portlaoise, Ireland, becoming the first person with severe Epidermolysis Bullosa to ever earn a driver’s license.

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