Emma Piotrowski: Where is Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?

In a reality TV series like Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry,’ it was not easy for the women to get the attention and time they felt they needed. Standing out to one man in a house full of twenty women was never simple, and in season 1, very few chose to be completely themselves. Emma Piotrowski was totally different from the others, and that was exactly why Harry Jowsey’s friends felt that she could be his complete opposite and perhaps the perfect match. However, as the finale drew closer, it was ultimately Harry’s choice to decide who he would take further in the journey and who he would have to let go.

Emma Piotrowski Got a Chance to Go on a Date With Harry Jowsey in Vegas

Emma Piotrowski and Harry Jowsey did not have many conversations during the first few days in the house. In fact, the two did not even go on any dates together early on. However, it was Harry’s friends who had complete faith in Emma. They believed that her calm and quiet personality made her the polar opposite of Harry and felt that she could be exactly the kind of partner he needed. As women kept getting eliminated for different reasons, Emma stayed in the competition and waited for the right opportunity.

That chance came during a trip with Harry and four other women. Harry explained that he wanted to see whether the compatibility his friends had envisioned between them was really there. Emma herself was a little apprehensive and asked Harry what kind of woman he usually liked. She said that she was quite different from the women he typically dated, but Harry reassured her that, on paper, she was exactly the kind of woman he should be marrying. Still, when it came time to make the difficult decision and eliminate two contestants, Harry chose Emma as one of them. He admitted that he could not force a spark between them and felt that their connection had never developed naturally into a romantic one.

Emma Piotrowski is Regarded as a Social Media Expert Today

Emma Piotrowski pursued a career in communications after enrolling at Bradley University in 2017, where she worked toward a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication. During her time there, she was actively involved on campus as an admissions representative and tour guide to help prospective students learn about the university while also training new guides. She also became heavily involved with the Chi Omega sorority, first serving as Social Events Coordinator from 2017 to 2018, before becoming Director of Marketing and Public Relations from 2018 to 2019. She managed the organization’s branding, social media, and communications. Between 2017 and 2019, she also worked part-time as a lifeguard at Olympia Fields Country Club.

Emma began gaining marketing experience in September 2019 through a public relations internship with Darling Authority Boutique, where she managed the company’s social media platforms, blogs, graphics, influencer communications, and promotional campaigns. In 2020, she broadened her academic experience by spending a semester at Richmond American University London studying management and leadership as part of her undergraduate program. Around the same time, she joined Zapwater Communications as a public relations intern, a position she held from September 2020 until August 2021.

After graduating from Bradley University in May 2021, Emma transitioned into a full-time role at Zapwater Communications, first as a Social Media and Influencer Assistant from September 2021 to June 2022 and then as a Social Media and Influencer Specialist until January 2024. During those years, she built experience in digital marketing and content strategy. In January 2024, she joined Aspen Dental as a Social Media Content Creator before being promoted to Manager of Social Media and Content Strategy in September 2025. Since March 2026, Emma has been working as an Account Manager and Content Strategist at Smarty Social Media in Orange, California. She continues to build brand strategies and create digital marketing campaigns for clients, and given her experience, she is a valued member of her team.

Emma Piotrowski Sees Her Cat as a Family Member

Emma Piotrowski was no stranger to reality television even before appearing on the season. She had previously competed on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ as Player 021, though her journey on the competition came to an end fairly early. More recently, Emma and her cat, Nemo, made the move from Chicago to California, where she has been settling into a new chapter of her life. He is like a son to her, and she finds joy in every little moment she has with him. While adjusting to the fast-paced lifestyle of Southern California, she has shared that she is enjoying every bit of the experience. Emma prefers to keep most aspects of her personal life private. However, it is clear that she is an extremely social and fun-loving person who is always ready to let loose once she finds the right group of people around her.

Read More: Dannelle Davidson: Where is the Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?