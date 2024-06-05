Eric Bischoff: Where is WCW’s Executive Producer Now?

Vice TV’s ‘Who Killed WCW?’ is a documentary series that takes us back in time to explore the rise and fall of WCW despite the success it garnered for several years. Investigating the cause of the demise of one of the biggest sports entertainment franchises, the show features interviews with former associates who reveal cases of mismanagement and how the Monday Night Wars with WWF eventually became one of the primary reasons for its collapse. At the heart of it all was the Executive Producer of WCW — Eric Bischoff. As it has been a couple of decades since his association with WCW, wrestling enthusiasts might want to know what he has been up to these days.

Eric Bischoff Brought New Life Into WCW

Known for serving as Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), Eric Aaron Bischoff is a popular and legendary name in the wrestling community. In addition to being a professional wrestling booker, he is also a television producer, promoter, and writer. Back in 1993, he invested his time and money into a struggling WCW and revolutionized it into a cultural phenomenon by signing multiple entertaining wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan and Bill Goldberg. Also known as “Easy-E” at the time, he even launched the Monday night show called Nitro.

The weekly program competed with WWF’s Raw and managed to come out on top for a record 83 weeks. He also made a lasting impact on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) by serving as Executive Producer of Impact Wrestling. Later, he also went on to become the on-screen General Manager of WWE’s Raw brand. Besides his association with wrestling, Eric established his own production company — Bischoff Hervey Entertainment — along with actor Jason Hervey in 2003. Over the years, the company produced different kinds of shows, including ‘Hardcore Pawn: Chicago’ in January 2013 and many reality TV shows. He also went on to write an autobiography titled ‘Controversy Creates Cash’ in 2006.

Eric Was Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Always into trying out new ventures, Eric premiered a podcast show, ‘Bischoff on Wrestling,’ on MLW Radio on July 27, 2016. After it failed to do as well as he expected, he quit the show altogether in October 2017. But he returned with another podcast, ’83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff,’ in April 2018, but this time with a co-host named Conrad Thompson. Given his contribution and significance in the wrestling industry, he made a guest appearance on the 25th Anniversary of Raw on January 22, 2019.

Since he had influence and experience in the television industry, that same year, he was given the responsibility of acting as an intermediary between WWE and Fox executives while being the Executive Director of SmackDown. However, it lasted for a few months as he was replaced in October 2019. Long overdue, on April 6, 2021, he was inducted into the highly coveted WWE Hall of Fame as he cemented his place as one of the most influential figures in the wrestling industry. After his induction, he has made a couple of appearances on Raw and SmackDown. In the same year, he also appeared in ‘Rhodes To The Top.’

In one of the episodes of ’83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff,’ he talked about him missing being an announcer. He expressed, “Absolutely. Actually, play-by-play was the most fun, as far as my on-camera stuff. I mean, there’s different times when I had a blast. You know, in WWE there was some amazing stuff I got to do on camera. That was a blast. Same in WCW. But overall, from the sheer enjoyment of the process, I love doing play-by-play. I was never really that good at it. I was adequate, I could do it. And in some ways, I had certain ways of approaching it that were perhaps (more) beneficial than others. But I was just pretty average. But I loved doing it. Just because I wasn’t the best at it, doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it. I did enjoy it.”

Family Man Eric Enjoys a Peaceful Life in Wyoming Today

When it comes to his personal life, he has been married to his lovely wife, Loree, since 1984, with whom he shares two children — son Garett and daughter Montanna. His son is a part of the wrestling industry as well, but as a professional wrestler who has worked for TNA. Over the years, Eric has resided in different parts of the country, including Stamford, Connecticut; Scottsdale, Arizona; and Los Angeles, California. However, as of now, he is currently settled in the town of Cody, Wyoming, where he remains closer to nature as well as gets to spend peaceful time with his small family. In September 2021, his daughter, Montanna, welcomed a son and named him Waylon, adding another member to their family. A dog named Nickie is also an integral part of his family.

He loves spending time outdoors in the company of Nickie while admiring nature and wildlife. Taking in the picturesque landscape of Wyoming, he also chases sunsets and sunrises whenever he can. On November 8, 2022, he launched his book, ‘Grateful,’ which he co-wrote with Guy Evans. Between September and October 2023, Eric and his wife, Loree, took a trip across the United Kingdom, visiting the beautiful sites of Ireland, Scotland, and London. During the trip, they even stopped by The Drovers Inn while they were on their way to Edinburgh. Today, he continues to co-host his podcast show and spend quality time with his family in Cody, Wyoming.

