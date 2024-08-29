Eric Hill: Where is Rosa Hill’s Ex-Husband Now?

Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever: Killing for Custody’ profiles the 2009 murder of Selma “Sally” Hill and the attempted murder of Eric Hill at the hands of his estranged wife, Rosa Hill, and her mother, Mei Li. The episode showcases how a deteriorating marriage and a custody battle between Eric and Rosa turned into a gruesome affair at the expense of an innocent woman. Featuring in the episode is Eric Hill, who gives a detailed account of the events that transpired at the time from his perspective.

Eric Hill Was Introduced to Rosa By His Co-Worker Mei Li

Raised under the umbrella of love and guidance of his family, especially his father Gregory Hill and grandmother Selma “Sally” Hill, Eric Hill grew into a handsome and intelligent man. After completing his education with flying colors, he bagged a job at the Alameda County Social Services Office as an eligibility technician. There, he met Mei Li, who introduced him to her daughter, Rosa, in late 2002. By early 2003, Eric and Rosa grew closer and began dating. The following year, on Valentine’s Day, they got engaged as he proposed marriage to her.

On April 2, 2005, Eric and Rosa tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones. For honeymoon, the newlywed couple went to Hawaii, where they hoped to have a good time. Instead, they got into a heated argument, during which Rosa tried punching Eric but missed his face. He chose to ignore the warning signs even though he was scared to be in her presence most of the time. On June 21, 2006, they became parents to a daughter named Elizabeth, and Eric hoped that this might be the turning point in their marriage. At the time, he worked two jobs to support the family financially. However, the opposite happened as the couple drifted further apart.

After Eric Hill Won Custody of His Daughter, Rosa Devised a Plan to Get Her Back

As Eric Hill’s mental health deteriorated, so did his marriage. In March 2007, he separated from Rosa and moved out to live with his beloved grandmother, Sally, in Dublin. When his estranged wife refused to let him meet Elizabeth on her birthday, he filed a lawsuit against her in 2007, claiming that her paranoid tendencies and erratic behavior might pose a danger to their daughter. In return, Rosa claimed that Eric had sexually assaulted Elizabeth. After a lot of back and forth between the two parties, the court voted in Eric’s favor, and by August 2008, he had 85% physical custody and 100% legal custody of his daughter.

Everything seemed to be going right for Eric but he had no idea that Rosa and Mei had been planning something sinister to win back the custody of Elizabeth. On January 7, 2009, Eric arrived home and could not find his grandmother, Sally, anywhere. Suddenly, he was attacked by Mei and Rosa, who beat him down with a baton and kicked him. As he tried to fight back, he got hold of the baton and swung it at Mei. Soon, police officers flooded the scene and took all three individuals into custody, unaware of who the victim or perpetrator was. Later, Eric received the gut-wrenching news that Sally’s body was found in the backyard shed of the residence. A few years later, when Mei and Rosa were brought to justice for the murder, he was relieved.

Eric Hill is a Single Dad Focused on His Daughter’s Well-Being and Future

After the end of the entire ordeal with the mother-daughter duo of Mei Li and Rosa Hill, Eric Hill decided he would try his best to turn over a new leaf, especially for the sake of his daughter, Elizabeth. Since he was close to his grandmother, her passing had a significant impact on his life. Whenever he misses her presence, Eric reminisces about the old days and cherishes the memories he had with her. He admitted, “It hasn’t been easy as a single dad, but my daughter has grown into a wonderful woman.”

Therefore, it appears that Eric has put all his attention into ensuring Elizabeth has a bright future and is never affected by the tragic events that transpired in their past. The safety of the apple of his eye is of topmost priority to him. As far as we know, Eric Hill is a doting father who wishes to keep his personal and professional life away from any sort of spotlight or public attention. Thus, aside from working really hard to be an excellent single father to Elizabeth, not much is known about his personal life. As of writing, it appears that he hasn’t been romantically involved and is dedicated to fulfilling the responsibilities of both a father as well as a mother to Elizabeth.

Read More: Mei Li and Rosa Hill: Where Are the Killers Now?