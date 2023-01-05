Erica Miller Murder: Where Is James Begley Now?

The generally peaceful town of West York, Pennsylvania, was left shocked when 19-year-old Erica Miller went missing from her home in the middle of the night. While there was no news about the teenager for more than a month, the police ultimately learned that she was lured out of her home by the mention of a super-secret mission. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Murder At Midnight’ chronicles the sudden disappearance and shows how Erica’s body was found about two months later on a farm outside the city. Let’s delve into the details surrounding her murder and find out where the perpetrator is at present, shall we?

How Did Erica Miller Die?

Erica Miller was just 19 years old at the time of her murder and resided in West York, Pennsylvania. People who knew her described her as a lively and kindhearted individual who was always ready to help others and was easily able to make friends due to her amicable nature. According to reports, Erica had big aspirations for her future, but since she loved following her brother, Chuck, she joined the military shortly after he did. Unfortunately, the military was not what she had expected, forcing her to return home, and the teen was in-between jobs when she disappeared under strange circumstances.

On January 17, 1995, Erica, her mother, Brenda, and Brenda’s boyfriend, Manuel, were enjoying a quiet evening at home. However, Brenda was pretty tired and decided to go to bed at 9:30 pm. Shortly after, she heard her daughter talking on the telephone but went back to sleep without giving it much thought. Surprisingly, when Brenda went to wake Erica up early the following day, the teen was nowhere to be found, while her cigarettes, lighter, and purse lay untouched on the table.

Such behavior was very unlike Erica, and although Brenda was concerned, she rushed to her workplace, hoping her daughter would be back soon. Yet, the teen remained missing even after the mother returned from work, and this time, Brenda approached the police to file a report without wasting any time. Once authorities took control of the investigation, they organized search parties and, along with local volunteers, combed through the areas Erica might have gone to. They even interviewed several of the 19-year-old’s friends and carried out a thorough search of her room but to no avail.

Erica remained missing for well over a month, and as time passed, her family began fearing the worst. Eventually, on March 2, 1995, the police received a call from Cheryl Smith and Tom March, who claimed they had found human remains buried on their property. Officers immediately went over to Tom’s farm and recovered partially decomposed human remains, which were later identified as that of Erica Miller. Besides, an autopsy determined that she had died after being shot at close range in the head with a shotgun.

Who Killed Erica Miller?

The initial investigation into Erica’s disappearance was extremely challenging as there were very few leads for the police to follow. Even the teen’s friends and acquaintances had no idea about her whereabouts and weren’t sure why anyone would want to harm her. Hence, for weeks, Erica remained missing as the police kept searching and even appealed to the public to come forward with any information they might have. Eventually, the police learned that Erica had told her brother that she was offered a top-secret job in which she was to guard a woman in witness protection. Since the teenager had no prior experience in combat, it was pretty strange for someone to recommend her for such a position. Besides, her family mentioned that Erica’s former boyfriend, James Begley, was the only person they knew to have military connections. However, James denied any responsibility, and with no evidence to tie him to the crime, the police had to let him go.

Once Erica’s body was discovered on the farm outside the city, the police considered farm owner Tom March as well as his girlfriend, Cheryl Smith, to be the prime suspects and carried out a thorough search of their home. That was when they came across a shotgun, which was a perfect match to the weapon used in the murder. However, when questioned, Tom insisted on his innocence and claimed that he had a friend who had borrowed his shotgun and had even asked permission to bury some paperwork on his land. However, Cheryl had gotten quite suspicious of the buried paperwork, and once they dug up the spot, they found Erica’s remains. Fortunately, the police believed Tom and through him, were able to apprehend his friend, who turned out to be none other than James Begley. However, this time, they were confident of James’ involvement, and he was charged with Erica’s murder.

Where Is James Begley Now?

When presented in court, James denied all involvement in Erica’s death and insisted on his innocence. However, the jury believed otherwise and ultimately convicted him of a count each of first-degree murder and kidnapping. As a result, the judge sentenced him to death in 1996. However, in 200, the supreme court changed his sentence to life without parole, and to this date, James remains behind bars at SCI Fayette in La Belle, Pennsylvania.

