Erin Brooks: What Happened to Her? Has She Been Found?

The questions of how, why, and where are honestly just a few basic ones Erin Brooks’ loved ones have been desperate to know the answers to since she suddenly went missing in late 2021. This much has actually even been evidenced in Paramount+’s ‘Never Seen Again’ season 5 episode 10 ‘Erin Brooks – A Target On My Back,’ especially as it details every bit of her unsolved case. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about the same — with a specific focus on the events to have transpired, its ensuing investigations, and the ongoing aftermath — we’ve got the details for you.

Erin Brooks Vanished Following Christmas 2021

Although born on May 24, 1983, into a loving family, Erin’s early years were sadly not always comfortable, happy, or stable, considering most of her family members struggled with addiction. It thus comes as no surprise she was introduced to substances at an early age too, driving her to fall down such a path she was forced to grow up very quickly owing to responsibilities. After all, she welcomed her first son, Austin, at the tender age of 15, followed by another son, Liam, at the age of 17, before ultimately coming across the love of her life in Chris Fowler, after being thrown out of the club he was a bouncer at.

The duo actually tied the knot soon after and settled down near her base of Sitansisk (St. Mary’s First Nation), where Erin then welcomed two more children into their world, Cruz and Tassie. Though little did this blended family know their world would soon turn upside down as she’d begin spiraling into her habits of addiction almost to an extreme – she wanted to get better but couldn’t. It thus comes as no surprise that to avoid having her children see her this way, break the cycle, and get her hit at the same time, she often used to stay away from home for days on end in the early 2020s.

Nevertheless, the truth is Erin had admittedly asked for help by the time late 2021 rolled around, yet before her mother Laurie could give her the rehab forms she’d signed upon request, she’d vanished. It was following a Christmas meal that this 28-year-old had left her mother’s home to meet a friend across the river in Fredericton, unaware she’d last been physically seen on the 27th at a local Smoke Shop. According to reports, she’d then left with a few people to hang out at one of their apartments nearby before leaving with an unidentified individual for the last time, never to be seen alive again.

Erin Brooks is Sadly Believed to be Dead

It was within a few days that Erin was reported missing to local authorities by loved ones, yet records suggest they took quite some time to follow up considering her extensive personal history. That’s when what was arguably her last steps came to light because neither the officials nor her loved ones believe she’s still alive today – they hope for it, yet they’re also realists about it to a degree. They all actually believe foul play rather than her running away and an accidental overdose too, especially because despite her own struggles with mental health issues, she’d never leave her family behind.

