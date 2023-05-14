Erin Justice Murder: Where is Laurence Lovejoy Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry? The Monsters They Married’ depicts how 16-year-old Erin Jutsice was brutally murdered inside her mother’s apartment in Naperville, Illinois, in March 2004. The episode features Erin’s mother and other family members as they reminisce about her and how the heinous crime occurred. If you’re interested in learning more about the case, including the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered. Let’s begin then, shall we?

How Did Erin Justice Die?

Erin Jenea Justice was born to Valerie Justice and Frederick Justice in Joliet in Will County, Illinois, on March 1, 1988. She was a 16-year-old high school student and member of her high school track team in March 2004. She lived with her mother, Valerie, and Valerie’s husband of four months, Laurence Lovejoy, in a Naperville, Illinois, apartment. Reports state Erin and Laurence had a strained relationship since the teen disapproved of his and her mother’s recent marriage.

On the morning of March 27, 2004, Valerie called Erin several times but could not reach her. Sometime after 10:00 am, Valerie left work and went to the townhouse to check on her daughter. When she arrived home, a concerned Valerie found the front door ajar. According to court documents, she saw stains on the carpet and the wall leading up the staircase, which she later realized were bloodstains. She went upstairs to look for her daughter and found her body in the bathroom.

Police documents state Valerie found Erin’s unclothed body in the bathtub filled with bloody water. A pathologist testified at trial that Erin was beaten, poisoned, cut, and drowned. The medical examiner found water in her lungs, indicating that drowning was the immediate cause of death. But she had also lost tremendous amounts of blood and suffered from a lethal overdose in her system. The autopsy report determined her intestines were stained a blue-green color consistent with liquid cold medicine.

Who Killed Erin Justice?

The detectives learned about Erin and Laurence’s complicated relationship and the rape allegation she had brought against him a couple of weeks ago. According to court documents, Laurence and Erin were in the apartment together, with Valerie working at her second job at a nearby gas station, on March 4, 2004. Laurence allegedly offered Erin a massage, commenting on how she must be sore after track practice. Erin accepted his offer but protested when he made sexual advances during the massage.

Erin’s friend and classmate, Ladarious Freeman, later testified in court about how Erin had rushed to the nearby apartment complex with her dog on the March 4 evening. She repeatedly rang her bell and shouted about how her stepfather had “just raped her” until Ladarious let her in. She sat on the kitchen floor, legs crossed, crying and petting her dog until the police arrived. She accused Laurence of forcing her to have intercourse and claimed he stopped when he heard a noise that he believed was the garage door opening.

The authorities arrived and transported Erin and her mother to a hospital, where medical personnel prepared a rape kit. After she gave the police her statement, the officers escorted her and Valerie to their apartment to gather items and then to a Naperville hotel. Court records state Laurence was taken into custody that night, and he initially refused to provide a DNA sample voluntarily until law enforcement officials obtained a warrant. On March 5, 2004, Laurence and Valerie purchased a townhouse in Aurora.

It was according to their plans prior to the allegations against Laurence. He was not permitted to move into the townhouse and was not given a key. He was permitted to stay at the townhouse during the day when Erin was at school. Valerie would leave a key for Laurence and would collect it from him at the end of the day. Erin had no knowledge of this arrangement. Although Laurence was not allowed to live in the home, Valerie saw and spoke to Laurence frequently. She confronted Laurence about Erin’s allegations and he admitted that he ran a bath for Erin and massaged her legs, but denied touching her in any other way.

Laurence indicated that Erin was angry at him because they argued over her cellular telephone. He maintained that he did nothing wrong and assured Valerie that the DNA testing would vindicate him. He repeatedly asked Valerie to go to the police and tell them that Erin was lying and changing her story, even though Erin had remained consistent. Valerie declined, reasoning that the DNA evidence would speak for itself. DNA testing revealed that traces of amylase, a substance found in saliva, were present on swabs of Erin’s rape kit.

DNA was extracted from the amylase which matched Laurence’s DNA profile. The amount of amylase available for testing was minimal, and the DNA expert could not say with certainty that the DNA recovered came from saliva. On Saturday, March 27, 2004, the date of her murder, Erin was scheduled to leave town to spend spring break with her father. Valerie advised Laurence that Fredreick would be picking up Erin between 9 and 10 a.m. on March 27.

Where is Laurence Lovejoy Now?

She asked Laurence to reschedule a 10:30 a.m. veterinary appointment for the family dog so that he would not encounter Erin when he went to retrieve the dog. The veterinary appointment was rescheduled by defendant for 12:30 p.m. Valerie went to work early Saturday morning. At 7:48 a.m., she called Laurence’s cellular telephone and left a message advising him to cancel the veterinary appointment altogether, because plans had changed and Erin was not going to her father’s house until later that afternoon.

At 10 a.m. Valerie spoke to Laurence on the telephone and gave him this information. He was found guilty of murder in 2007 and sentenced to death, but the State Appellate Court overturned the verdict because of questions about key blood evidence. A new DuPage County jury convicted him again in February, but ruled he was not eligible for the death penalty, which was subsequently abolished.

