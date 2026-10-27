Eryk McCall Murder: What Happened to Karen McCall?

In October 2012, the entire community of Sachse, Texas, was shell-shocked and terrified when multiple gunshots echoed from the McCall residence. It turned out that 7-year-old Eryk McCall had met his untimely and sudden demise. While his loved ones were taken over by shock and grief, the authorities launched an investigation and swiftly uncovered the unsettling truth behind the gruesome homicide. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are covered in the episode titled ‘Alienated’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Toxic,’ through in-depth interviews with Eryk’s family and the officials linked to the investigation.

Eryk McCall Died in His Family Home While His Loved Ones Were Outside the Residence

On October 31, 2003, in Texas, Karen Hayslett-McCall and Rodney McCall were blessed with Eryk Alexander Hayslett-McCall, who entered their lives as a little bundle of joy. Growing up in Collin County, Texas, Eryk attended Harry & Retha Tibbals Elementary School in Wylie Independent School District. He was a bright student with a promising future ahead of him. The 7-year-old boy lived in the 7100 block of Longmeadow Drive in Sachse, Texas, with his parents. Unfortunately, fate intervened and shattered the second grader’s dreams on the fateful day of October 21, 2011. While most of his family members were outside the residence, they heard multiple gunshots inside. When the police entered the home, they came across a gruesome crime scene, with Eryk’s remains on the floor of an upstairs bedroom. The autopsy revealed that he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Eryk McCall’s Killer Died of Suicide Right After Killing Him

Inside the McCall residence, they also found the remains of Eryk McCall’s mother, Karen Hayslett-McCall. She was a former police officer and a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas. For the past year or so, Karen and Rodney had been in the middle of a contentious custody battle over Eryk, after filing for divorce in March 2010. According to the authorities, they had visited the McCall residence multiple times for routine divorce matters. During the custody battle, Karen also accused Rodney of molesting Eryk. The case went to trial, with the grand jury clearing Rodney of the charges after finding no evidence against him. However, he lost his job as a high school teacher.

On the morning of October 21, 2011, Rodney was awarded the sole custody of his son, Eryk McCall, over his estranged wife, Karen Hayslett-McCall. Following the hearing, Rodney called the police and told them that he had a court order to take Eryk into custody and needed their assistance to complete the exchange between him and Karen without any complications. While Rodney and the police were right outside the Sachse residence, they heard three gunshots from inside around 10:30 am. After going inside the home, the officers found the remains of Eryk and Karen. As per investigative reports, it is alleged that 43-year-old Karen shot her 7-year-old son to death before turning the gun at herself and taking her own life.

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