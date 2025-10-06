Is Eryn Dead? Did Margarita Levieva Leave Task?

In HBO’s ‘Task,’ each episode unravels a new layer in the story of Robbie Prendergrast. The show begins with him cooking a plan to make some money while getting his revenge on the man who killed his brother. However, it soon becomes clear that he has bitten off more than he can chew. And before the consequences of his actions come knocking at his door, the people connected to him have to pay the price. In the fifth episode, the mole within the Dark Hearts, who had been supplying him with key information to execute his robberies, learns her lesson the hard way. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Confirmation of Perry’s Suspicion Leads to a Tragedy

When Perry started looking into the robberies targeting the Dark Hearts, it didn’t take him much to figure out that these hits were targeted not just for money but for a personal vendetta. It takes him a while to figure out that these hits had a connection with Billy, but once that happens, the web of lies around him clears up rather easily. A gang member reveals that things went downhill since Jayson killed Billy for having an affair with Eryn, which is a revelation to Perry because he thought Billy was killed for stealing from the gang. And then Jayson reveals that Eryn was ready to leave him and would have taken the kids with her. This confirms that she didn’t have a casual fling with Billy. She loved him, and she must want revenge.

When Perry confronts Eryn, she denies any involvement in the robberies. But of course, he doesn’t trust her, so he puts a tracking device in her car. With Cliff getting killed the night before, he knows that sooner or later, the other culprit will reach out to Eryn, and he is proven right. When Robbie discovers that Ray was taken in by the FBI, he worries that Cliff might be arrested. He reaches out to Eryn to clear up the situation, and she tells him that Cliff is dead, most likely killed by Jayson’s hands. By the time Perry tracks down Eryn’s car, her and Robbie’s conversation is over, and Perry sees Robbie driving away.

With Eryn left alone at the quarry and no one around to save her from Perry, she tries to run as soon as he shows up. He confronts her about her betrayal as she runs into the water. She tries to swim away, but he catches up with her. At the top of the cliff, a group of boys is entirely unaware of what’s happening with her. She tries to call out to them for help, and when Perry notices them, he tries to shut her up. His intention isn’t to kill her, at least not yet. But he knows that if anyone sees them, he will be in a great deal of trouble. While she struggles to have her voice heard, he pushes her face down into the water. By the time he lets her back to the surface, she has drowned and is dead.

Eryn’s Fate Seals Margarita Levieva’s Exit From Task

From its first episode, ‘Task’ establishes itself as a high-stakes drama where no character is safe. Almost everyone seems to be on a path that will lead them into the mouth of danger, if not death, and almost every episode has a death at its core, be it one that happened before the events of the show or the ones that happen in the present timeline. The fifth episode of the series follows the same pattern with Eryn’s death. Her dead body in Perry’s arms leaves no doubt about the fact that there is no coming back for her. Her passing is so unexpected that even Perry is surprised by it. It wasn’t his intention to kill her, and he knows what trouble it will brew for him and the gang, particularly Jayson.

The confirmation of Eryn’s death marks the exit of Margarita Levieva from ‘Task.’ The actress expertly brought forth Eryn’s quiet turbulence where a desire for revenge rages inside of her, but she keeps her calm, knowing that patience is the only thing she can afford to have. While she is introduced as a side character, it becomes clear soon enough that she is much more clever than people might give her credit for, which is how she has managed to work against the gang for so long without being discovered. Levieva imparts the depth that the character requires with a subtlety that makes her one of the standout actors in a show full of exemplary performances. In a short span of time and a limited screen presence, she makes Eryn a character that the audience roots for, which is what makes the character’s death even more heartbreaking.

