The life of 6-year-old Etan Kalil Patz had just begun as he moved toward a promising future. However, his seemingly ordinary morning on May 25, 1979, in Manhattan, New York, took a grave turn when he suddenly disappeared. Despite extensive efforts by the authorities, he was never found and was later legally declared dead. Oxygen’s ‘The Boy on the Milk Carton: The Disappearance of Etan Patz’ explores the details of the decades-long investigation that captured national attention. The episode also features interviews with officials and individuals involved in the case.

Etan Patz Was Declared Legally Dead 22 Years After His Disappearance

On October 9, 1972, Etan Kalil Patz arrived as a blessing in the lives of Julie and Stanley K. Patz. He was born in Manhattan, New York, and was always showered with love and attention by his parents. He loved spending his time playing with his older sister, Shira, and younger brother, Ari. By 1979, Etan was studying in first grade at the Independence Plaza School. He was known among his loved ones for his cheerful personality and imaginative nature. The family lived at 113 Prince Street in the SoHo neighborhood in Manhattan.

Everything appeared to be going well until Etan’s life took a grave turn on May 25, 1979. Around 8 am on that fateful day, Julie said goodbye to her son and watched him walk toward his school bus stop. It was the first time he had walked to the bus stop alone, carrying his cloth bag and a dollar to buy a soft drink. Although the bus arrived about 10 minutes later, he was not among the children who were picked up. Reports indicate that although his teacher noticed Etan’s absence, his principal was not informed. His parents grew concerned when he failed to return home by approximately 3:15 pm.

When Etan’s parents checked with their acquaintances and neighbors and received no information about his whereabouts, they officially reported him missing. It prompted an immediate search in the buildings and alleys in the area that lasted for several weeks. Despite his pictures being distributed on posters and milk cartons, authorities were unable to find any leads. Unfortunately, on June 19, 2001, a Manhattan Surrogate Court Judge declared Etan legally dead after Stanley filed a petition. Etan’s remains have not been discovered to this day.

Witness Statements and the Killer’s Confession Shed Light on the Case

During the initial missing-person investigation, officials searched the area and questioned several employees at a nearby corner store but found no leads. According to official records, investigators soon identified a man named Jose Antonio Ramos, who had previously dated a woman who had helped walk Etan to and from school. They also learned that Jose had a history of sexually abusing young boys. Court records suggest that when he was questioned, he claimed to the authorities that he had taken a boy who resembled the 6-year-old to his apartment and later sent him away on a subway on that day. However, it is essential to note that they were unable to corroborate his statements or establish whether the boy was Etan.

Although Jose was later convicted in Pennsylvania in 1990 for molesting an 8-year-old boy and was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison, he was never criminally charged with Etan’s murder. Etan’s parents later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jose, and the court found him liable in 2004, but the ruling was overturned in 2016. The case went cold until it was reopened in May 2010. A breakthrough arrived in 2012 when a relative of a man named Pedro Hernandez told the authorities that Pedro had told his family around 1981 that he had hurt or done something terrible to a child, as per the court records. However, the relative later testified that Pedro never mentioned Etan’s name or went into details about the crime.

Court records specify that authorities learned from Pedro’s sister that during the 1980s, he allegedly told a church prayer group members that he had killed a child. It was soon revealed that at the time of Etan’s disappearance, Pedro was 18 years old and working as a Store Clerk in that neighborhood. Police reports indicate that when he was interrogated, he confessed to killing a young boy. In his statements, he claimed that he had lured Etan into the store and took him to the basement before strangling him. Pedro claimed that he then put the remains in a plastic bag and disposed of them in the trash. He was arrested in May 2012 and charged with second-degree murder. He was later indicted on the charges of felony murder, intentional murder, and kidnapping.

Pedro Hernandez Remains Incarcerated at a New York Prison Today

After Pedro was indicted and placed in pretrial custody, he reportedly confessed to killing Etan to a psychiatrist. His defense began arguing that his psychological condition made him particularly susceptible to false confessions. According to defense experts, he sometimes experienced hallucinations and delusional beliefs that could lead him to believe something had happened even when it had not. They further brought forth his diagnosis of multiple mental disorders and low IQ. Pedro’s first jury trial commenced in January 2015, but the judge declared a mistrial on May 8, 2015, after a hung jury. His second jury trial began in October 2016, during which the prosecution presented his recorded statements to the court.

The prosecution presented witnesses who testified to previously hearing Pedro admit to killing or hurting a child. They also introduced an expert witness who disputed the defense’s portrayal of the defendant’s mental illness and incapability of providing a reliable confession. On the other hand, the defense emphasized Pedro’s history of hallucinations, delusions, and low intellectual functioning. They contended that no physical evidence linked him to the crime and questioned the manner in which his confession was obtained. On February 14, 2017, the defendant was convicted of felony murder and kidnapping but was acquitted of intentional murder.

On April 18, 2017, Pedro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Although he later appealed the judgment, the Appellate Court upheld it in March 2020. A development occurred on July 21, 2025, when a Federal Appeals Court reversed his convictions and ruled that he should receive a new trial or be released if prosecutors didn’t retry him within a reasonable period. However, the US Supreme Court reinstated his State Court convictions on June 22, 2026. As of writing, Pedro is serving his sentence at the Elmira Correctional Facility in Elmira, New York. His parole interview is set for January 2037, and his earliest release date is scheduled for May 16, 2037.

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