Where is Ethan Chapin’s Family Now?

Jim and Stacy Chapin were incredibly proud when their triplets, Ethan, Maizie, and Hunter Chapin, were all admitted to the University of Idaho. On November 13, 2022, Hunter was awakened by a friend who told him that Ethan had been killed in a homicide in Moscow, Idaho. He was then left with the heartbreaking task of informing the rest of his family. Although the loss was devastating, the Chapins chose not to let it define or break them. Instead, they faced it with remarkable resilience to honor Ethan’s memory. Netflix’s ‘The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare’ offers a peek into the family’s strength and the way they navigated the aftermath of the unimaginable loss.

Ethan Chapin’s Family Decided to Not Attend His Killer’s Sentencing

Jim and Stacy Chapin raised their triplets, Ethan, Maizie, and Hunter Chapin, in Skagit County, Washington. Ethan was the light of their lives, and his family often said that he could brighten any room he walked into. With his cheerful disposition and warm personality, he had a way of making people smile and touching countless lives. The entire family was overjoyed when they learned that all three siblings would be starting at the University of Idaho together in 2021. In fact, at the beginning of November 2022, when Jim and Stacy visited them for Parents’ Weekend, they were immensely proud to see each of their children thriving. The siblings were closer than ever and had become one another’s greatest support system.

Jim later recalled that the last time he saw Ethan was in the parking lot outside the Sigma Chi house, where the two shared a hug before parting ways. He and Stacy even high-fived each other after seeing their children happily “adulting” and settling into college life. On the night of November 12, 2022, Ethan texted Maizie, asking her to come spend time with him and his girlfriend, Xana Kernodle. Tired from the day, she decided to go to bed instead. Around noon the following day, Hunter was awakened by friends who told him that Ethan had been killed at Xana’s house on King Road, along with her and two other housemates. Hunter then made the heartbreaking call to Stacy, who was at a grocery store. It took her several moments to comprehend what had happened, but even in that instant, she resolved that their family would not allow the incident to destroy them.

Jim and Stacy decided that Hunter and Maizie should return to the University of Idaho. It was far from an easy decision, but they wanted their two children to have as much normalcy in their lives as possible. Hunter and Maizie were also surrounded by the support of their fraternity friends, classmates, and the wider university community, which helped them through the difficult period. When Bryan Kohberger’s case reached its conclusion, Jim and Stacy chose not to attend the court proceedings. Instead, they spent the day in the woods celebrating Ethan’s life. They said they were satisfied with the plea agreement because it spared Hunter, Maizie, and the other victims’ loved ones from having to relive the horrific events through a lengthy trial and testimony.

Stacy and Jim Chapin are Running a Scholarship in Their Late Son’s Name Today

After Ethan Chapin’s death in November 2022, Jim and Stacy Chapin made a conscious decision to honor his life through hope rather than grief alone. In the spring of 2023, they established the Ethan’s Smile Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships in Ethan’s name and continues his legacy of kindness. In June 2023, Stacy also released the children’s book ‘The Boy Who Wore Blue,’ inspired by Ethan’s childhood. She said that, as his mother, she wanted to tell his story and preserve the joy that defined him. Stacy also has a tattoo of Ethan’s handwriting from a note he wrote to her in grade school that reads, “I love you, Mom, Ethan,” which she carries as a permanent reminder of her son.

In April 2024, the Ethan’s Smile Foundation opened its first public booth at the Tulip Festival Street Fair in Mount Vernon. In 2025, Jim and Stacy shared their story publicly for the first time in Amazon Prime’s ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders,’ reflecting on Ethan’s life and the family’s life since the crime. In June 2026, Stacy was recognized by the University of Puget Sound as a Distinguished Alumnus in Service to Community for her efforts. She has also taken up hiking and running and says that both have helped her care for her mental health. Through it all, Jim and Stacy have kept their kids as their greatest priority. They have chosen to celebrate every milestone with Ethan forever present in their hearts.

Maizie and Hunter Chapin Relish All the Happy Moments They Shared With Their Brother

Hunter and Maizie Chapin returned to the University of Idaho after Ethan’s death and graduated in 2025. It was a decision to honor the future that the three siblings had once imagined together. Over the years, they have spoken openly about the pain of losing not only a brother but also a best friend. Both Hunter and Maizie now serve as board members of the Ethan’s Smile Foundation and are helping carry forward Ethan’s legacy through scholarships and community outreach. Maizie appears to have since become a mother, and she has shared moments of her young son wearing the same jersey number that once belonged to his late uncle, Ethan. It is a touching tribute that shows her desire to keep Ethan’s memory woven into her family’s everyday life.

Hunter has continued building his own path while remaining closely connected to Ethan’s legacy. He has earned his degree in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Idaho, where he was also a member of Sigma Chi. Now, he is working part-time as a Belt Technician at Pacific Belting, a role he has held since 2020. Hunter previously held a seasonal role as a restaurant expeditor at Hill’s Resort. In May 2026, Stacy shared that Hunter was preparing to travel to Granville, Indiana, to help fight wildland fires. It could be that he is temporarily volunteering or employed with a fire department. Although the loss of Ethan will always remain a part of their lives, Hunter and Maizie continue to move forward with courage. They are finding meaningful ways to honor their brother while beginning new chapters in their own lives.

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