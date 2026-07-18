Where is Jeanie Childs’ Family Now?

The episode titled ‘The Footprint’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ sheds light on the heartbreaking murder of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs in June 1993. Her remains were discovered inside her apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The case remained unsolved for over two decades, leaving her family to wait patiently for answers. Eventually, genetic genealogy helped authorities uncover the identity of the killer, Jerry Arnold Westrom. The episode also features detailed interviews with her mother, Betty Eakman, and Cindy Blumer, who were left completely devastated when Jeanie met her untimely demise.

Betty Eakman Continues to Keep Jeanie Childs’ Memory Alive in Her Heart

Eugene and Betty Eakman welcomed their beloved daughter, Jeanne Ann Childs, into the world on April 21, 1958. They lovingly called her Jeanie and always provided immense support to her and her sister, Cindy Blumer. However, the family faced turmoil when Jeanie was a preteen. According to Betty, her eldest daughter began running away from home. The mother often spoke about the way she would sometimes track down Jeanie, stating, “I took my life in my own hands many a time to track her down … I could have been killed … but I had my Great Dane and a gun.” Things changed on June 13, 1993, when Betty saw the news that a woman had been killed in the same apartment complex where the 35-year-old was living.

During her interview, Betty recalled calling her husband, who was at work. Their worst fears were confirmed when they learned that the remains belonged to their eldest daughter. The mother expressed, “I just wanted to hold her … I couldn’t believe it.” As the case gradually grew cold, Betty and her loved ones never stopped reminding law enforcement about it. Ultimately, in February 2019, through the help of genetic genealogy and forensic evidence, officials identified and arrested the killer, Jerry Arnold Westrom. After Jerry was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder in August 2022, Betty stated, “I know that the law is finally going to take care of him for what he did, and I hope he can sleep at night.”

When the time for the sentencing finally arrived on September 9, 2022, Betty bravely gave a victim impact statement in the court, noting, “I’ve waited so many years to have this end, and it’s put my life through so much hell, and I just really feel I’ll never forget and love her the way I always did.” Following the ordeal, Betty had written a love letter for her daughter, where she expressed that her emptiness had never gone away since the day she lost Jeanie. As of writing, the 35-year-old’s mother appears to have chosen to lead a quiet life with her loved ones, away from the public eye. Yet Betty never forgets to hold the incredible memories of Jeanie close to her heart.

Cindy Blumer Has Embraced a New Chapter With Her Husband and Kids

Although Cindy Blumer was 12 years younger than Jeanie, she shared on the show that her elder sister’s playful spirit had significantly shaped her life. While speaking about the time after Jeanie passed away, Cindy recalled, “A lot of sadness when you wanted to pick up the phone and call your sister … I needed my sister.” She continued, “I wanted to talk to her … wondering what actually took place. … who did this?” In her statements, she expressed her shock upon learning that Jerry was the killer. Cindy stated, “I’d seen Jerry because our boys played hockey. … He’s tall. He kind of stands out.” Over time, she pushed herself to move forward in her life and continue working on completing her studies.

Cindy completed her initial education at Cambridge-Isanti Schools. She then earned a degree in Medical Coding and Billing from Herzing University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Apart from that, she has decided not to share further details about her professional trajectory. Currently residing in Cambridge, Minnesota, Cindy has built a happy life for herself. In adulthood, she entered a relationship and gave birth to her son, JT Kosnitch. The relationship sadly didn’t work out, but she fortunately got a second chance at love when she met Peter Blumer. As time passed, their connection blossomed before they welcomed their son, Bryce Blumer, into the world.

Ultimately, in April 2023, Cindy and Peter tied the knot surrounded by their loved ones. After her marriage, she became a stepmother to her stepdaughter, Dani Jellison, and stepson, Jace Lawson. Another source of joy in Cindy’s life is her two adorable pups. Whenever she gets the opportunity, she expresses her love for her children and cheers them on at every milestone of their lives. Besides that, Peter and Cindy love spending quality time together or simply celebrating festivities like Christmas. In her free time, she enjoys preparing different types of dishes or admiring the serenity and beauty of nature. Amid the fast-paced nature of her life, Cindy has never forgotten the incredible moments she shared with her elder sister, Jeanie.

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