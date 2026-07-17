Where is Simeonette Mapes-Crupi’s Family Now?

The devastating homicide of 29-year-old Simeonette Mapes Crupi, lovingly known as Sissy, on July 5, 2012, left an irreparable void in the lives of her loved ones. For several months, her parents, John Jr. and Theresa Mapes, and her brother, John Mapes III, waited for answers. However, they were completely shocked when they discovered that Simeonette’s husband, Jonathan Crupi, was responsible for the murder. Her loved ones were interviewed on NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets of the Sliding Door,’ where they discussed the impact she had on their lives and how her loss left them devastated.

Theresa Mapes is Battling Lung Cancer With Support From Her Loved Ones

Theresa and John Mapes Jr.’s lives were filled with immeasurable joy when they welcomed their daughter, Simeonette Mapes Crupi, lovingly known as Sissy, into the world on September 25, 1982. They always made sure to shower her and their son, John Mapes III, with immense love and attention. While speaking about her daughter, Theresa expressed, “She was just an amazing, amazing soul. I always consider her my gift from God.” However, the mother’s heart was completely shattered when the 29-year-old was killed by her husband, Jonathan Crupi, on July 5, 2012.

In September 2015, when Jonathan was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, Theresa stated, “He has the possibility of a life, we don’t. We received a life sentence once he killed our daughter. The most hurtful part is the Crupi family never reached out, and never had any kind of remorse. We were hoping for that today.” Following the ordeal, Theresa, John Jr., and John III established Sissy’s Angels Inc. It is a non-profit organization that dedicates its time to fighting against domestic violence and supporting individuals who have suffered domestic abuse. Over the years, Theresa has been serving as the President of the organization and actively shares information about its fundraisers.

The funds collected through the initiative are used to provide scholarships to two deserving high school students planning to attend college. Apart from that, Theresa has decided to keep further details of her personal life out of the limelight. Recently, in July 2026, she shared that over the past few months, she has been battling lung cancer. In part, she revealed, “I’m so so happy to say that so far so good and all the cancer was caught. I pray to the dear Lord that it stays that way.” A woman of faith, she finds her greatest strength in her family, especially John Jr. and John III. Whenever the opportunity arises, Theresa prefers making lifelong memories with her beloved grandson.

John Mapes Jr. Raises Awareness About Domestic Abuse Through Sissy’s Angels Inc.

John Mapes Jr. had always wanted to serve his country, which eventually paved the path for him to join the US Military. By the time he lost his daughter forever, he had already retired from his service. Currently residing in Freehold Township, New Jersey, John Jr. is carrying on his daughter’s legacy as the Vice President of Sissy’s Angels Inc. Through the initiative, he and the other members urge officials to enact stricter laws against convicted offenders. Over the years, the organization has offered classes to the New York Police Department on how they could handle domestic violence deaths.

Sissy’s Angels Inc. had even organized the Fairy Godmother Project, helping them donate 80 dresses for the Senior Prom for the graduating high school class. Yet after the tragedy, not a day passed that John Jr. didn’t miss Simeonette. When he and his family were waiting for the killer to be identified and arrested, he said, “It hasn’t made things easier, put it that way. I’m not sure when they even catch the individual, but it would bring peace to us.” Now, he seeks solace in the company of his loving wife, Theresa. From visiting the beach to spending quality time together, John always makes sure to express his love for his wife.

John Mapes III Has Established Himself as a Director of Logistics Today

John Mapes III graduated from high school, following which he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the College of Staten Island in New York. He earned the degree in 2005, but began his professional trajectory in February 2004 as a Loading Dock Manager at Related Time Warner Center. After working there until January 2012, John III became a Corrections Officer for the NYC Department of Corrections. He moved on from the position in 2014. From January 2014 to May 2016, he served as an Assistant Director at Michael Stapleton Associates, Ltd.

Following that, John III joined Related Companies as a Director of Logistics, where he continued to serve until May 2023. Since July of the same year, he has been excelling in his role as a General Manager at FirstService Residential. As of writing, he oversees the treasury at Sissy’s Angels Inc. Beyond his professional endeavors, John III remains deeply devoted to his wife and their son. However, it appears that he has now chosen to step away from the spotlight and leads a quiet life with his loved ones.

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