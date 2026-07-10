Where is Vonda and Angelique Goyena’s Family Now?

ABC’s ’20/20: House of Cards’ sheds light on the double homicide of 74-year-old Vonda Mae Goyena and her 35-year-old daughter, Angelique Elaine Goyena, affectionately known as Angel, in their Norfolk, Virginia home. On June 30, 2007, they were brutally stabbed, and while the latter passed away on the spot, Vonda died the following day at the hospital. The tragedy left their loved ones devastated, especially Angelique’s sister, Yolanda Goyena Susanne, and brother, Alexander Garcia Goyena Jr. In the episode, both of them were interviewed, during which they shared their surprise upon learning that their sister’s fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw Jr., was responsible for the murders.

Alexander Goyena Passed Away at the Age of 73 in Portsmouth

Born on February 21, 1926, in Manila, Philippines, Alexander Garcia Goyena brought immense joy into the lives of his parents. Not much is known about his early life, but he eventually moved to Virginia, where he built a new life. Sometime around 1950, he met the love of his life, Vonda Mae Simmons. As time passed, their casual conversations transformed into something deeper. Ultimately, in that same year, Alexander and Vonda tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones at a beautiful venue.

Over the next few years, Alexander and Vonda welcomed their daughters, Yolanda and Virginia Goyena, and son, Alexander Garcia Goyena Jr., into the world. Their lives were further brightened with the birth of their youngest daughter, Angelique Elaine Goyena. The family eventually settled in Portsmouth, Virginia, where their house was filled with laughter and love. Unfortunately, on February 5, 2000, Alexander passed away in his Portsmouth home at the age of 73.

Yolanda Goyena Found Purpose in Her Healthcare Career After the Tragedy

Yolanda Goyena Susanne was left heartbroken when her sister, Angelique, and their mother, Vonda, met their untimely demise. While speaking about them, she reminisced, “She (Vonda) was very creative as well. That’s probably where Angel got a lot of her creativity.” During her interview, Yolanda shared how on one of her birthdays, her sister and mother had left her a message on her answering machine, wishing her “Happy Birthday.” She reportedly kept that answering machine with her and expressed, “I’ve kept that for 15 years, and somehow, it’s still intact.”

While speaking about Angelique’s fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw Jr., Yolanda recalled, “There was something about him I didn’t like. You know, this force and energy, it wasn’t good, but Angelique liked him.” Before the tragedy struck the family, Yolanda was focused on building her life. She graduated from Lake Taylor High School before earning a degree in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. Following that, she began her professional journey as an employee at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Eventually, Yolanda moved on from her previous position to join UF Health Jacksonville.

In her personal life, Yolanda loves spending time with her brother and loved ones. In her free time, she enjoys cuddling with her pup, Elektra, and experimenting with different delicious recipes. Whether it is appreciating the beauty of flowers or soaking in the sun at a beach, Yolanda never misses any opportunity to immerse herself in the serenity of nature. She also enjoys activities like cycling and sharing barbecue meals with her family. However, it is worth noting that Yolanda has currently decided to step away from the limelight and has kept further details about her personal and professional life private.

Alexander Goyena Jr. Holds the Memories of His Sister and Mother Close to His Heart

Alexander Garcia Goyena Jr. remembered the day as if it were yesterday when he was informed that his youngest sister and mother were killed in their Norfolk, Virginia home. In June 2009, when David was finally arrested for the double homicide, Alexander Jr. recalled the first time he had met Angelique’s fiancé. While speaking on the matter, the brother said, “I was happy that my sister found someone, but when I met him (David), I didn’t really care for him.” On October 5, 2010, he attended the plea hearing during which David pleaded guilty to capital murder and first-degree murder.

Alexander Jr. reportedly wanted David to receive the death penalty, but the defendant was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively. Ultimately, the former admitted that he was glad the case was over. During his interview, Alexander Jr. remembered a moment long after the murders when he went by his mother’s home. He revealed, “I saw my sister, my mom, and my sister standing there looking at me, and they were there, and they were smiling, and I looked back, and they were gone.” As of writing, he appears to be maintaining a quiet life away from the public eye. Similarly, his sister, Virginia Goyena, has also seemingly chosen to remain out of the spotlight.

Read More: Where is Robert Poynter’s Family Now?