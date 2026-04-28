Euphoria: Is Paladin the Parrot Dead?

The fight between Alamo and Laurie escalates in the third episode of HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ The season started with Laurie returning to get her money back from Rue. With the years that have passed, the interest has compounded to the point that Rue owes her millions of dollars. To pay her dues, Rue starts working as a drug mule for her, but then, an opportunity presents itself. She finds a way to escape Laurie’s clutches by getting with one of her clients, Alamo. The poaching of her employee does not go down well with Laurie, and by the end of the third episode, it becomes clear that things are going to get even worse, especially for Rue. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Alamo Finds Laurie’s Weakness in Paladin

Things had been fine between Laurie and Alamo until one of his employees, Tish, died after using a fentanyl-laced drug supplied by Laurie. Angered about the loss, Alamo decided to balance the scales by taking one of Laurie’s employees: Rue. Of course, Laurie didn’t like it, but she couldn’t do anything about it. The only way she expressed her anger was by calling him a pig, and that struck Alamo more than expected. He fixated on why she used the word “pig” when she could have called him anything else. He thought this was a race thing, and finding it highly disrespectful, he sent a pig to her house.

The animal caused extreme chaos inside Laurie’s house. And in retaliation, she sent the pig back to Alamo’s strip joint, the Silver Slipper. Unlike Laurie, Alamo had no patience for the animal’s chaotic turn, scaring his employees and customers. So, he shot it dead, but once again, he was struck with the thought that Laurie messed with him. She not only called him a pig again by sending the animal back to him, but she also directly attacked his workplace, which isn’t something he could let go of so easily. He knew that he needed to make a move, to do something that would send his message across clearly. It isn’t just about being disrespected; it is about showing his dominance.

Alamo wants to hit Laurie where it hurts. He wants to kill something or someone that will break her heart into a thousand pieces. That’s when Rue tells him about Paladin. Having worked with Laurie for a while, she knows that the woman is particularly fond of her parrot, Paladin. She reveals this to Alamo, and he decides that he is going to have the parrot killed. Because he knows that Laurie would keep the parrot close, he knows that they’ll need to get inside her house. So, he asks her for another batch of drugs. He sends Rue for the pickup, and B joins her. Even though she becomes suspicious of it, there is nothing she can do about it, so she goes along with it.

Paladin Pays the Price for Laurie and Alamo’s Fight

At the house, things remain tense as Laurie and her men remain suspicious of Alamo, who starts talking about his love for old Westerns. Meanwhile, Laurie tells Rue they miss her, and she confesses that she likes working for Alamo. While they are talking, B sneakily drops a pill in Paladin’s water. While his action goes unnoticed, Laurie and the others do become a bit wary of what he is up to. Luckily, she doesn’t see the pill in the water, which dissolves rather quickly. With the deal done, Rue and B leave, with none the wiser about what happened. Later that night, Laurie falls asleep on the couch, watching TV. Meanwhile, Paladin drinks the tainted water and falls to his death inside the cage.

Considering how much Laurie loved Paladin, she is not going to take his death lightly. She is also smart enough to know that the parrot’s death is not an accident. The moment when she suspected B of doing something near the cage will stand out to her, and she will know that Alamo is behind the death of her beloved pet. It will lead her to do something just as drastic, hitting her enemy where it hurts, destroying the thing that he loves the most, which likely is his strip club. In any case, Alamo should be on the lookout for a massive blow, since Laurie is not going to back down or hold back anymore.

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