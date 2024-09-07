Eva Benefield: Where is Doug Benefield’s Daughter Now?

The focal point of CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Black Swan Murder?’ is the murder of Doug Benefield and his second wife, Ashley Benefield, who turned out to be his killer, but arguably, one of the most affected and influential in the entire saga was the former’s daughter, Eva Benefield. Although the episode features an insightful interview with her, there might still be some unanswered questions in the minds of the viewers, related to her whereabouts and her personal and professional life.

Eva Benefield Shared a Special Bond With Her Late Father

Ever since Eva Benefield was brought into the world by Doug and Renee Benefield, she received the constant love and support of her parents, especially her father. Growing up, she formed a deep connection with him, so much so that they had become best friends. He ensured that he did not miss any of her special moments, be it her lacrosse games or any other occasion. From an early age, she was also passionate about art, especially painting. Unfortunately, a tragedy befell her life when she was just 15 years old. One day in 2015, when she returned home, she found her mother, Renee, dead on the floor of their Charleston, South Carolina residence. Reports suggested that she died of an undiagnosed heart condition.

This turned out to be a turning point in her life as things were soon about to get much worse for her. While still dealing with the loss of her mother, she moved cities and began living away from her father. Despite living in different cities, the relationship between Eva and Doug did not change. Still sharing a close-knit bond, he would text his daughter a Bible verse every morning without fail, letting her know how much she means to him and giving her strength to keep going. But nine months after Renee’s tragic demise, in 2016, Eva was in for a shock when she learned that Doug had married a 24-year-old woman named Ashley Byers, just a couple of weeks after meeting her.

For obvious reasons, Eva did not see eye to eye with Ashley. Four years passed, but Eva was still not accepting of her stepmother. Her worst nightmare turned into a reality on September 27, 2020, when Ashley shot Doug to death in their Lakewood Ranch, Florida house. During Ashley’s trial, Eva testified against her in hopes of justice. When her stepmother was finally convicted of murdering Doug Benfield in July 2024, Eva was relieved that justice was served for her father.

Eva Benefield is an Artist and Budding Entrepreneur Today

After dropping out of the College of Charleston in 2020, 20-year-old Eva took a part-time job at a coffee shop and sold her paintings on the side. She soon started posting videos on her TikTok account about evil stepmothers and one of them became viral, reaching millions of views. In order to make the most of her exposure and reach, she decided to put her artistic talent to good use. She began to print her paintings and drawings on t-shirts and as a result, Ghost Cowborn was born. Celebrating fun, friendship, and the beauty of Charleston, the brand is blooming with love, planted in resilience, and watered with creativity. Ghost Cowborn sells different kinds of apparel, including tees and hoodies, with an artistic touch of Eva Benefield printed on them.

With a goal to provide high-quality products, she plans to make the brand go viral just like her TikTok videos and cement herself in the entrepreneurial industry. In an attempt to give her curious followers and customers more insight into her personal life, Eva launched a podcast called ‘Eva Unfiltered’ but has only released an introductory episode. It appears that despite dropping out of college, she ended up completing her Bachelor’s degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from the College of Charleston in 2023.

Eva Benefield Finds Comfort in the Company of Her Friends

An animal lover at heart, Eva Benefield owns a furry little friend herself who is also her travel buddy at times. She is also seen chasing sunsets and spending time at the beach, either reading or riding the waves on her surfboard with her friends. Eva is also passionate about traveling, which sees her exploring new places every once in a while. As far as her relationship status is concerned, it seems that she is leading a single life at present, but she hasn’t indicated that she has shut the door for love. Although she still seems to be affected by the tragic loss of her parents, her desire to make them proud keeps her going forward in life.

