Evan Back: Where is Ashley Madison’s Ex-VP of Sales Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ can only be described as equal parts bewildering and sensationalistic. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the rise and fall of the titular dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs. Amongst those to thus feature in this original is actually none other than one of the men responsible for taking this platform global, Former Vice President of Partnerships/Sales, Evan Back.

Evan Back Was More Than Just an Ashley Madison Executive

It was reportedly back when Evan was just a teenager that he first came across Noel Biderman in a summer camp, just for them to become close friends and then continue to stay in touch. Little did the former know that despite the latter having earned a law degree from York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School in 1996 after already obtaining a degree in economics, he’d evolve into a marketing professional. After all, following a few years in the internet entertainment/television industry in operations or as the Head of Head of Product Development and Marketing, he became the CEO of Ashley Madison in 2007.

However, prior to this point, in the summer of 2006, Noel had already contacted one of his closest friends and sales expert, Evan, to join the organization for some aid in expansion. The latter had no idea how to use a computer by this point, yet he lied that he did because the idea of Ashley Madison intrigued him, driving him to learn everything possible within a week before taking up his position. The truth is Evan respected Norl to no extent, so he was ready to do everything in his power to ensure their success, and he did – he saw the company go from a few minion members to 35-40 million within years.

But alas, Evan could’ve never expected their whole world to come crashing down in 2015 as hackers would steal all their data and threaten to post them online if the company didn’t permanently close in 30 days. This data included member information such as names, home addresses, sexual fantasies, and credit card information, as well as internal and external emails, along with information on how the company was defrauding its customers through fake profiles plus phony promises of permanently deleting data when closing profile at an added cost. Evan admittedly had no idea about these frauds.

Though what ended up bothering Evan most was the way Noel had lied and manipulated others over the years about his own outlook on infidelity and the fact he was a happily married man. It turns out, through his personal emails, that he used to seek young escorts, approached others, and was rude to people in more ways than one. On the other hand, this sales executive’s view on monogamy has always been consistent, considering he himself had been in one such a long-term relationship. He said that while he does understand why people cheat – narcissism or troubles in a union – it’s not for him, and he’d be heartbroken if his partner gets involved with someone else.

Evan Back is Thriving in His Sales and Marketing Career

From what we can tell, Evan parted ways with Ashley Madison as its Senior Vice President of Affiliate Partnerships in 2017, which means he moved on from it two years following this controversy. He then became the Director Of Fund Development and Brand Building for YouthLink Toronto before evolving into the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Affiliates at Hush Blankets. However, today, in his 50s, this proud resident of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is the Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships at Kings Entertainment Group Inc. as well as the Founder of his consultancy website evanback.com.

At this moment, Evan’s company is reportedly servicing businesses in the bedding, casino, online dating, round-up savings, plus non-medical product industries. He specializes in affiliate marketing and sales team training, campaign development, online reputation repair, and management, plus strategic partnerships. This is to such an extent that a Fortune 500 Company’s Chief Operations Officer has even called him “one of today’s most talented & strategic thinkers.” As for his personal life, it appears as if he’s still in a happy, healthy relationship with his long-time love.

Read More: Where is Nia Rader Now?