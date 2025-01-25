Evan Temple: Where is Belinda and David Temple’s Son Now?

When Belinda Temple was found brutally murdered in early 1999, the entire community was shaken to its core, especially her loved ones. While all the fingers pointed towards her husband, David Temple, he was busy raising their son — Evan Temple. Having lost her mother at a young age, Evan grew up devoid of his mother’s love, but he did have a mother figure in his life in the form of his father’s second wife, Heather Scott. The entire case and the investigation that ensued are explored in a detailed manner in the episode titled ‘Shattered Love’ of ABC’s ’20/20.’

Evan Temple Was in Support of His Convicted Father

As per David Temple’s accounts, on the fateful day of January 11, 1999, his son, Evan Temple, had accompanied him while he ran some errands. Upon returning, he claimed that he noticed the broken glass door and immediately took his 3-year-old son to one of the neighbors’ houses before checking in on his wife, Belinda Temple. Unfortunately, she was found dead with a bullet in the back of her head. In the following years, Evan was raised by his father, who was suspected of being involved in the murder. A couple of years later, David married a coworker named Heather Scott, who also had a hand in raising Evan. In November 2007, Evan was devastated when his father was convicted of Belinda’s murder and sentenced to life in prison.

While David was imprisoned, Evan was under the care of Heather. Although his appeal for a retrial was granted in 2016, he was once again convicted of murder on August 6, 2019. After the jury failed to decide on a sentence, the resentencing was delayed and finally held in April 2023. Evan Temple also participated in the trial as he took the stand and spoke in favor of his twice-convicted father. Claiming that he had been a role model in his life, he elaborated, “I want my dad out of prison. I lost my dad once, I don’t want to lose him again. My father was a big influence even when he wasn’t present. He got to write letters, calls maybe three to four times a week.” Despite him taking a stand for David, the judge sentenced him to life yet again, but with a chance at parole after serving 30 years.

Evan Temple Balances His Personal and Work Life Quite Well

While there was a lot of commotion in his personal life related to his father, David Temple, Evan Temple did not let it affect his education and professional career. After graduating from Texas A&M University in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, he pursued a Master’s degree in the same subject at the same university. Having completed his education with flying colors, he landed his first job at Weaver as an Audit Associate in August 2018. Simultaneously, he also served as a Business Coordinator at Texas A&M University Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

In August 2021, he switched to Optum, where he was first employed as a Senior Accountant. Having moved up the ranks over the years, he is currently the Accountant Consultant at Optum. The El Paso metropolitan area resident has a lot happening on the personal front as well. In May 2018, he tied the knot with his soulmate, Haley Temple. In the following years, the couple welcomed a daughter and a son named Miles into the world. Besides doting upon his adorable children, Evan also enjoys spending time with their furry little friend, Joey. Being a parent hasn’t stopped him or his wife from traveling and exploring new places, something they both love to do.

