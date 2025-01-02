Talmage Johnson: Where is Bryan Johnson’s Son Now?

Trying to extend his life span and that of future generations of human beings, self-made millionaire Bryan Johnson puts his body to the test in the documentary film titled ‘Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.’ The wealthy entrepreneur has not only inspired thousands of others across the world to defy aging, but he has also taken his son, Talmage Johnson, on board in search of eternal youth. The Netflix documentary explores the relationship between the father and son through exclusive interviews with both of them.

Talmage Johnson Participated in Multigenerational Plasma Exchange With His Father

The founder and CEO of Blueprint, Bryan Johnson, was married for more than a decade and fathered three children — two boys and a girl. One of them is none other than Talmage Johnson, the youngest of them. After his parents got divorced, Talmage lived with his mother for a couple of years. However, during his senior year in high school, he moved across the country and lived with Bryan for a while after cutting ties with the church and leaving Mormonism. Around 2023, his elder brother was serving a mission for the Mormon Church while his sister stayed with their mother. In the spring of the same year, Talmage, along with his father, Bryan, and his 70-year-old grandfather, Richard, took part in “the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange.”

In April 2023, the three Johnsons traveled all the way to a medical spa in Texas called Resurgence Wellness, where a full liter of Talmage’s blood was removed and separated into a batch of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets for proper plasma exchange. However, when the exchange was not effective, he stopped donating blood plasma. Having lived with his father for several months, Talmage inculcated several of Bryan’s ideologies about diet and having a healthy lifestyle. Committed to Bryan’s way of life, Talmage, too, followed the same diet and exercise routines as his father while the two were living together. The teenage Johnson also told TIME, “The idea of having pizza is more painful than pleasurable for me.”

Talmage Johnson is Pursuing Higher Studies in Chicago Today

After spending several months at his father’s place, Talmage Johnson enrolled at the University of Chicago, where he is focusing on pursuing degrees in Mathematics and Computer Science. If all goes as he has planned, he will be graduating in 2027. On top of that, starting in June 2024, he has also been working as a student intern at Bryan’s company, Blueprint. At the company, he assists his father and his other employees in organizing several events in order to raise more awareness about Blueprint and encourage people to live in a healthier way. Although he has moved to Chicago for his studies, his permanent place of residence is Los Angeles, California. When he is not busy with his studies and work, he likes to spend time with his friends, with whom he regularly attends parties and travels.

One of his favorite hobbies is to train his body and focus on maintaining his physical health, just like his hardworking father, who supposedly engrained in him the way of leading a healthy life. In December 2024, Talmage flew all the way to India with his father, Bryan Johnson, and his entourage. Apart from showing their appreciation for India, they were not shy about criticizing the poor quality of air in the Asian country and gave detailed impressions of their time there. As the New Year unfolds, Talmage Johnson continues to be fully focused on eating healthy and living healthier.

