Ellen Huff and Richard Johnson: Where Are Bryan Johnson’s Parents Now?

As a Netflix original documentary living up to its title in every way conceivable, ‘Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and intriguing. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light on how Bryan Johnson is trying to defy aging in the hopes of living for as long as possible. Among those to thus feature in this original were none other than Bryan’s parents, who have understandably impacted his life in more ways than one can even begin to imagine.

Ellen Huff and Richard Johnson Weren’t Perfect Parents, But They Did Their Best

While it’s unclear precisely when Ellen and Richard first came across one another, we do know they married quite young thanks to their religion and belief system before also starting a family. However, owing to issues revolving around addiction and temper and much more, they separated when their middle child was merely 8 years old, which affected him more than others. He was sensitive and kind, so he was willing to do everything he could for his family upon learning they weren’t doing too well financially. While Richard soon found himself in prison, Ellen had remarried to a truck company entrepreneur.

Unfortunately, though, it was still hard for the mother of three to make ends meet at all times, so Richard often used to skip meals in school and even got odd jobs as a teen to contribute at home. Then, as per his own accounts, he tried to kickstart his career as an entrepreneur too, only for his initial few ventures to not really take off in the way he wanted to. Yes, stability was a big thing for him, but as per his mother, he was never motivated by money, he wanted his family’s happiness as well as peace, which is why he stressed even further.

Bryan Johnson and Richard Johnson Have Been Each Other’s Rocks

When Richard was struggling with his identity and addiction, as per the aforementioned documentary, his middle child Bryan was the only one who still had expectations from him, which meant more than he could have ever imagined. In Ellen’s own words, no one ever expected Richard to call when he said he would or show up for scheduled meetings, but Bryan did and was heartbroken more often than not. Nevertheless, when Richard finds himself in prison for his actions a few years later, Bryan shows up to meet him and actually offers his old man some words of encouragement.

Richard fully expected a lashing out or something serious, but all his middle child said was that he could do it and make it out of prison okay, which he did. It was partly because of this and his own emotions that they could maintain a strong relationship even after Brayan chose to leave the LDS church at the age of 34. It took Ellen a while to understand her son’s standing, but they now maintain a close bond, too. In fact, with everything they have faced over the past few years, they are a tight-knit group that will unwaveringly and irrevocably support one another at every step of the way in life.

Ellen Huff and Richard Johnson Are Both Still Based in Utah

While neither Ellen nor Richard completely understood his son’s anti-aging stance in the early days, they backed him because all that mattered to them was his overall happiness. They are still worried about him and the process he has undertaken, but what matters more to them is his health, peace, and happiness, which they can see in his eyes and hear in his voice every day. In fact, over the past few years, Richard has also joined his son and grandson in some procedures upon realizing that as a 70-year-old father and grandfather, some health issues have started to arise.

Richard has reportedly always prided himself on being a creative and articulate being, so when he started having trouble in this area, he talked to Richard, and they decided to do a plasma transfusion. He received his son Bryan’s plasma, whereas Bryan received his son Talmage’s, making the whole ordeal multi-generational, emotionally charged, and very, very personal for the entire Johnson family. As if that’s not enough, Richard has since even taken shots of reverse gene therapy drugs in Honduras alongside his son, the effects of which he has reportedly already started to see. Therefore, today, it appears as if in their 70s, both Ellen and Richard are retirees living their best lives at the moment, all the while being surrounded by their loved ones at every turn.

Read More: Bryan Johnson: Where is the Project Blueprint Founder Now?