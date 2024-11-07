Evangelina and Roberto: Is the Love is Blind Argentina Couple Still Together?

Finding and building love can be challenging in everyday life, and doing so on a reality TV show may seem even more daunting. Yet, Netflix’s Love is Blind: Argentina offers its participants a chance for genuine connection, thanks to its distinctive format that goes beyond physical appearances. In the first season, Evangelina Novo and Roberto Marsicano became one of the couples that captured fans’ excitement. They carefully nurtured their relationship, and when they ultimately chose to commit to each other, it truly seemed like nothing else mattered to them.

Evangelina and Roberto Started Facing Troubles in Tulum

Evangelina “Eva” Novo revealed that she had been single for around four years before deciding to re-enter the dating world in hopes of finding a meaningful connection. Her excitement grew upon learning that Roberto Marsicano was a rancher, as it reminded her of her own upbringing, with her father working in the fields and sharing a similar lifestyle. Eva and Roberto bonded over these commonalities, but he also shared a connection with another contestant, Augustina Pontoreiro, which he was still open to exploring. Despite this, Eva felt confident in her feelings for Roberto and began to open up to him wholeheartedly.

Eva confided in Roberto about her trust issues, stemming from her father’s infidelity, which led to her parents’ separation. Roberto, in turn, shared his own family’s story, including his sister’s experience with a premature pregnancy and the subsequent heart attack she suffered. Eva soon became certain that Roberto was the one for her, and when she openly expressed her feelings, her sincerity won him over. He admired her honesty, which solidified his decision. Before their first meeting, Roberto admitted he felt some apprehension about her physical appearance, but upon seeing each other, those concerns faded, and they both felt genuinely happy with their connection.

During their retreat in Tulum, Mexico, new challenges emerged in Eva and Roberto’s relationship. Eva felt frustrated that Roberto wasn’t taking the initiative to plan dates or activities. Although she made an effort to arrange a horseback riding outing for them, she frequently expressed her desire for him to take a more active role. On their first night together, Roberto’s decision to build a wall of pillows between them and go to sleep early felt awkward to her. Other couples also noticed a lack of closeness between Eva and Roberto, commenting that they didn’t seem as strong as some of the other pairs. Eva acknowledged this but believed that what mattered most was their shared commitment to making the relationship work.

Evangelina and Roberto Have Been Keeping Mum About Their Relationship

Eva and Roberto began showing signs of trouble as soon as they started spending time together in person. While every couple moves at their own pace, they encountered basic communication issues that hinted they might have diverged since the season’s end. Their differences became increasingly apparent, even to other participants, who noticed the disconnect. Currently, the two haven’t clarified their relationship status and have not given any indication of spending time together or being connected on social media. Fans can only wait and hope they provide some answers about where they stand soon.

Evangelina and Roberto Have Very Different Lifestyles

Evangelina Marinés Novo is currently working as a freelance attorney based in Argentina. Until April 2024, she served as the Instructor Sumariante at Argentina’s Financial Information Unit, but since then, she has forged her own path. Now, she offers a range of professional services, including Corporate Training, Executive Coaching, and Management Consulting. A 29-year-old with a deep passion for travel, Evangelina finds joy in visiting her family whenever she can, savoring those moments of warmth and connection amidst her adventures.

Roberto Andrés Marsicano finds great fulfillment in his work as a rancher, enjoying the quiet beauty of early mornings on the land, caring for animals, and the sense of responsibility that comes with managing a farm. For him, family is everything—his sister, Victoria, and his niece are his greatest blessings. Together, they made a memorable pilgrimage to the Basilica de Luján, a journey that deepened his gratitude for their health and resilience. Roberto cherishes every opportunity to create special memories with them, always valuing the moments they share.

