Where is Netflix’s Love Is Blind: Argentina Filmed?

Yet another international spin-off of the original ‘Love Is Blind,’ Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind: Argentina’ is evidently the Argentinian version of the reality dating show that follows a bunch of eligible singles who are looking to find true love. Following a format similar to the other versions, the participants go on a series of blind dates and must get engaged with a partner without seeing them. Once they are paired up with their prospective partners, the couples test their relationship in the real world. Hosted by Wanda Nara and Darío Barassi, the show lets us in on the drama that ensues between the couples as they test their compatibility. The visual aspect of the show also keeps things interesting and fresh as the participants travel to several exotic destinations.

Love Is Blind: Argentina Filming Locations

‘Love Is Blind: Argentina’ is filmed in Mexico and Argentina, especially in Mexico City, Tulum, Amacuzac, and Buenos Aires. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series got underway around January 2024. It wrapped up more than a month later, in February of the same year. Following the conclusion of the shooting, the host, Wanda Nara, shared her gratitude on social media, writing, “Finished an incredible project, perhaps the most important of my career. I want to thank @netflix for believing in me…”

Mexico

First things first, the pod scenes involving the singles connecting with each other on verbal dates are lensed in a custom-built set in Mexico City. After the participants of season 1 found their respective other halves, the engaged couples traveled to the picturesque municipality of Tulum, where they stayed at the Muare Tulum Hotel at Calle 7 Poniente Mz 43-Lt 01. Located in the heart of the lush green Mayan jungle, the adults-only boutique hotel offers different kinds of Deluxe Villas, a restaurant called Gaudea, Tulum Spa, and various other luxuries and amenities, making it an ideal space for relaxation.

From the looks of it, the couple indulged in multiple activities and visited various places during their time in Tulum, including the Yacht Experience. A couple of other locations that seemingly feature in the debut season of ‘Love Is Blind: Argentina’ are Cenote Taak Bi Ha at Parque Dos Ojos Cenote S/N in Taak Bi and The Yellow Nest at Parque Dos Ojos in Carretera Federal Cancun Tulum Km 124 Jacinto Pat. As per reports, a few key portions were also taped in and around the 16th-century hotel named Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas at Carr Fed, Cuernavaca – Chilpancingo KM 41.8 in the city of Amacuzac.

Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina

After the getaway phase, the couples went to the capital of Argentina — Buenos Aires — where they started living together. The establishing shots of the city included various iconic buildings and landmarks, such as the Obelisk, Torre Monumental, the Plaza de Mayo, the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, and the Palace of the Argentine National Congress. As for the wedding scenes, they were recorded in the Palacio Sans Souci at Paz 705 in the city of Victoria in Greater Buenos Aires.

