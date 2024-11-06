María Emilia and Mauricio: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Duo Still Together?

When 41-year-old María Emilia Melo applied to be on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ in an effort to find the one for her, she never could have expected the journey she went on. After all, she not only came across some fantastic individuals and people she know will be her lifelong friends, but she also met the broody and mysterious 42-year-old Mauricio Jorge Zappacosta. The latter had applied to find “the one” for him too, manifesting from the very first day that he would meet a great person who would help him not just come out of his shell but grow with him.

María Emilia and Mauricio Put in Genuine Efforts to Make Their Connection Work

While María Emilia was immediately attracted to 44-year-old broadcaster and audiovisual producer Marino in the pods, Mauricio also caught her eye owing to his unwavering directness. The truth is this initial attention he received from her was actually rather negative as she felt as if he was disinterested in her, yet things changed as they continued talking, and he admitted he genuinely liked her. She didn’t know it at the time, but he was even protective over her in the Men’s longe, telling Marino that he seemed like a player and he wouldn’t let “his women” get hurt by him.

However, Mauricio didn’t even have to intervene as Marino’s admittance of having cheated in the past and admitting that he was a “dog” when he wasn’t in a relationship was too much for Maria Emilia. After all, she had a 23-year-old son and was looking to finally settle down for good, not have a hookup, which is exactly what Mauricio wanted, too. Hence, they began their official involvement, only for them to discover that their values as well as future expectations aligned to a large extent, too, resulting in her asking him to marry her. He got down on one knee for her at the reveal.

The truth is Maria and Mauricio’s reveal, as well as an initial day on their getaway, went as well as expected, with the only surprise for the latter being how messy his partner was. However, things changed as time passed by as she uncovered he needed physical contact as well as emotional validation at every step of the way, without which he often got annoyed. The fact he himself admitted to others that his partner was not usually his type didn’t fare well for the couple, too, especially as it only served as a prelude to how much significance aesthetics and love would become in their connection.

María Emilia and Mauricio Seem to Have Parted Ways

Although neither María Emilia nor Mauricio has confirmed or denied their relationship status as of writing, their online presence does indicate, they have long since parted ways. While the former proudly posts about her time in this experiment as well as how much it taught her with fondness in her heart, she and Mauricio don’t seem to have kept in touch at all. In fact, the truth is Maria and Mauricio seem to be leading entirely different lives at the moment, with them based quite apart too, indicating they sadly couldn’t make their relationship work in the real world despite their best possible efforts.

María Emilia Melo is a Proud Working Mother

It was back when María Emilia was 17 that she welcomed her son into this world, unaware she’d inadvertently pressed pause on her own personal life for a long while. Therefore, the professional lawyer decided to undertake this experiment for her own sake as her son has already grown into a fine young man and moved out, pushing her to decide to find her own partner. So now that she is back in Buenos Aires, it seems like seven out of her eight homicide cases need updates, which is where she remains. In other words, today, in her 50s, she remains an amazing morning.

Mauricio Jorge Zappacosta is a Fashion Designer

While not much is known regarding Mauricio’s personal standing at the moment, it is evident the 43-year-old is a proud fashion designer and clothing store manager with managerial responsibilities under his own belt. The truth is Mauricio is also a proud family man – with three siblings, many nieces, and nephews who have become the apple of his eye, he has encouraged them to be involved in their lives too. Therefore, in the past year or two, his focus has only been on spending quality time with loved ones as well as doing his best to expand his career as a professional fashion designer.

