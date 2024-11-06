Emily and Santiago: Is the Love is Blind: Argentina Couple Still Together?

While no relationship is easy, one that begins sight unseen does have a few additional sets of challenges despite their emotional connection arguably being one of the strongest. This is exactly what Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ explores at every step of the way, especially with couples like Emily Ceco and Santiago Martinez right at the forefront. After all, they had to navigate jealousy issues, physical attractions, outside influences, as well as their own insecurities at every turn, making their bond quite tumultuous.

Emily and Santiago Initially Seemed Like a Perfect Match

Having always wanted a love that lasts a lifetime, 24-year-old Emily Ceco stepped foot into this production in the hopes of finally finding the one for her. And just like her, there was also 29-year-old Santiago, who was more than ready to build a life for himself alongside a life partner with whom he could share all his successes. However, he never could have imagined he’d get a dream about a girl the night before the pods were to open – he couldn’t see her face, but he did learn her name, only to write it down on a piece of paper as soon as he awoke.

This name was Emily. So, of course, when they first came across one another and she introduced herself, he melted into tears, shared his story, and expressed he believed they were destined to meet. This understandably didn’t sit well with 29-year-old Agustina Pontoriero, with whom he’d had a speed date just minutes before because it did feel like they were building a connection. Nevertheless, with his dream raising expectations, she called it off with him within two days despite him wanting to explore his bond because it felt like she was his second option, which he never expected.

However, Santiago wasn’t entirely heartbroken over this because the bond he had been building with Emily was growing with each passing day; it wasn’t just about his dream anymore; it was about their real feelings. Their values, their future expectations, as well as their emotional availability matched to a tee, enabling them to fall hard and fast despite their age gap and different soccer teams. Hence came the proposal, reveal, as well as their getaway in Tulum, Mexico, which only reiterated every aspect of their connection. But alas, they did face one issue: his jealousy.

Emily and Santiago No Longer Seem to be Involved

While neither Emily nor Santiago has confirmed or denied anything as of writing, their social media platforms does indicate that they are no longer involved in any way, shape, or form. Not only do neither of them seem to be wearing a ring these days, but they also don’t seem to have any public contact – they do not follow one another, let alone leave likes or comments on each other’s posts. The reason behind all of this is unclear, yet it is highly likely that they split over some serious trust issues – he is admittedly the jealous type who couldn’t even let a hug between her and his close friend Tom Morido go, whereas she has admittedly already had a rather controlling relationship and was quite cautious. Her caution also stems from her trauma of having been taken advantage of during a robbery, making it difficult for her to open up.

Emily Ceco is Just Beginning Her Career

While it’s true that when we first came across Emily Ceco in the aforementioned original production, she was just a journalism student dabbling as a make-up artist, she has since graduated college. In fact, according to records, this 25-year-old graduated with honors earlier this year in May 2025, following which she decided to take a leap of faith into her interest and evolve into a fully-fledged professional make-up artist. From what we can tell, she is gradually building her profile, and it is undeniable that her exposure through the Netflix original will only push her to new heights.

Santiago Martinez is Still Thriving as an Entrepreneur

As the proud owner-operator of a telecommunications company, Santiago is living his best possible life these days, surrounded by friends and family, as well as new experiences. It actually appears as if this seeming singleton is making the most of her life as of writing by not just focusing on work but also having a great balance with his life. After all, while he does want to make adequate money to lead a comfortable lifestyle as well as provide for his family, he isn’t letting that ambition get in the way of not enjoying the present. As if that’s not enough, this travel enthusiast has apparently recently also started dabbling in modeling, which, to be honest, is a great look for him. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.

