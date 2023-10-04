Eve Torres: What Happened to the WWE Star? Where is She Now?

Eve Torres, a name synonymous with athleticism, charisma, and empowerment, started her journey long before the WWE came calling. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1984, she was not just a whirlwind on the dance floor but a force to be reckoned with in the realm of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, signaling her early inclination towards combat sports. These two disparate passions, dance and martial arts might seem unusual for most, but for Torres, they laid the groundwork for an illustrious journey.

As she stepped into her young adult years, Torres gracefully transitioned into modeling, illuminating stages with her elegance. But the universe had bigger plans. In 2007, amidst the glamour and the glitz, Torres found herself in a pivotal moment, one that would change her life forever: clinching victory in the WWE ‘Diva Search’.

Why Did Eve Torres Leave WWE?

With her blend of athletic prowess and captivating presence, Eve Torres quickly carved a niche for herself in WWE. From winning the Diva Search competition in 2007 to becoming a three-time Divas Champion, her trajectory in the company was nothing short of meteoric. Integrating her dance and fighting skills, she enthralled audiences worldwide, becoming a pivotal figure in WWE’s women’s division.

However, as with all journeys, this one too had its sunset. The latter stages of her WWE tenure saw Torres embroiled in intricate storylines, including a high-profile saga with Kaitlyn, resulting in Eve’s final championship loss. Following this defeat on the ’20th Anniversary’ episode of Raw in January 2013, Torres dramatically quit WWE, as per the storyline. Behind the scenes, however, the decision stemmed from her desire to focus on personal commitments. Torres planned her impending wedding and passionately took up the mantle as an instructor for the Gracie Women Empowered self-defense program.

Where is Eve Torres Now?

After leaving the WWE, Eve immersed herself in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. She trained under the Gracie family at Gracie University in Torrance, California, an institution dedicated to teaching the nuances of martial arts, and even married Rener Gracie. Embracing her married name, Eve Torres Gracie now helms the Women Empowered section of Gracie University, specializing in self-defense techniques tailored for women.

The years following her WWE exit weren’t just about martial arts for Torres. The silver screen beckoned, and she showcased her acting skills in films and TV shows. The year 2015 saw Torres playing Chancara in ‘The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power’. 2016 was doubly exciting as she portrayed Dasha in the movie ‘Skiptrace’ and dazzled in the TV series ‘Supergirl‘ as Maxima. Earlier, in 2014, she was also part of the series ‘Matador’ playing Reyna Flores. Even though she left WWE as a wrestler, she transitioned into an ambassadorial role for WWE. Her appearances on renowned shows like the WWE Network’s ‘Table for 3’ in 2017 and the groundbreaking WWE Evolution event in 2018 further solidified her iconic status. By 2019, she joined WWE legends on the Raw Reunion, showcasing her enduring bond with the wrestling community.

As an entrepreneur, Torres co-founded the ‘Sleeper Hold Pillow’, illustrating her ability to seamlessly transition between varied ventures. On the personal front, Torres is blessed with two children. Her first son, Raeven Gracie, was born in 2015, and her family joyfully welcomed their second child in 2018. Living in Torrance, California, she shares her family moments, professional insights, and self-defense teachings through her social media platforms.

