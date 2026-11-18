In October 2015, Expavious Tyrell Taylor was visiting ZombiCon/Zombicon, an annual zombie-themed street festival in Fort Myers, Florida. However, the evening took a devastating turn when a shooting led to his untimely death and wounded several other people. The investigation continued for more than 2 years before the killer was arrested. A&E’s ‘Killer Investigations: The ZombiCon Killer’ delves deeper into the circumstances that led up to the tragedy and how the killer was eventually identified. The episode also features interviews with his loved ones and the officials who helped crack the case.

Expavious Tyrell Taylor Died From a Gunshot Wound While Attending a Festival

Stephanie Washington and Anthony Taylor welcomed their son, Expavious Tyrell Taylor, who usually went by his middle name Tyrell, into the world on October 5, 1995. According to reports, he was born in Belle Glade, Florida, and had three older half-siblings, including Terrence Saint Lot and Amanda Andrews, from his mother’s side. When Stephanie began facing health complications, her mother stepped in to assist with the children. Tyrell moved to Okeechobee with his parents and his grandmother, Mildred Woods. Tragedy struck when he lost Anthony forever on December 30, 2006. On September 20, 2013, Tyrell faced another heartbreak when Stephanie passed away.

Despite the profound losses, Tyrell remained dedicated to his studies and athletic journey. He initially attended Okeechobee High School, where he played basketball on the school’s varsity team, participated in music, and ran track. During his junior year there, he began playing defensive tackle and tight end on the varsity football team. Moreover, he was a proud member of the steel drum band Chobee Steelers, based in Okeechobee. As a man of faith, Tyrell regularly participated in his church’s praise dance group. He transferred to Clewiston High School shortly before his senior year, where he continued playing football. Ultimately, Tyrell graduated on May 29, 2015, before enrolling at ASA College Miami on a football scholarship.

Tyrell aspired to become a mortician because of his interest in forensic science. Hence, he began working at a funeral home. He got into a relationship in high school, which led to the birth of his child, but sadly, the child died at birth. Gradually, Tyrell moved on and found love again when he met Jasmine Gaure, coming to love her three children as his own. On October 17, 2015, he and Jasmine attended the festival ZombiCon in Fort Myers. Around 11:45 pm, the crowd there was attacked with a firearm. During the shooting, Tyrell was struck by a bullet, and his girlfriend noticed that he was lying motionless. When emergency services arrived, they declared him dead. The autopsy report revealed that his cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound.

A Secret Recorded Conversation and Witness Accounts Led to the Killer’s Arrest

When officials initially arrived, they found that five other people, David Perez, Tyree Hunter, Isaiah Knight, Kyle Roberts, and John Parsons, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Reports state that only four of them were rushed to the hospital, while one of them declined medical treatment. The authorities then focused on reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance footage and still photographs that were taken on that fateful night. However, the investigation proved challenging because most people at the festival were carrying fake firearms and wearing masks and costumes.

According to police records, when detectives questioned several witnesses and followed anonymous tips, all of them identified Jose Raul Bonilla as the shooter. When investigators questioned him, he insisted that he was not involved in the crime that led to the death of Tyrell and wounded several others. However, they initially lacked sufficient evidence to make an arrest. Court records indicate that several people from his social circle, including one of his alleged gangster friends, informed the officials that Jose had told them he was responsible for the shooting. A breakthrough came in December 2017, when he was being held in jail on an unrelated charge.

As per official reports, an informant from the jailhouse alerted the authorities that Jose had told him about his involvement in a shooting. Further court records suggest that detectives eventually asked the informant to wear a concealed recording device while speaking to Jose. By January 2, 2018, they received a recording of a conversation between both of them, in which Jose admitted to being the shooter and even provided details of the incident. On February 26, 2018, he was finally taken into custody and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He also faced five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Jose Raul Bonilla Remains Incarcerated at a Florida Prison Today

After his arrest, Jose was booked into the Lee County Jail in Fort Myers, Florida. His jury trial was scheduled to begin in January 2020. The prosecution had built its case through an extensive investigation, which included surveillance footage, witness interviews, information from Jose’s acquaintances, and other investigative leads. Some reports suggest that the defense intended to argue that another person had pulled out a gun on him, prompting him to act in self-defense. Eventually, Jose avoided the jury trial when he pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Jose also pleaded no contest to five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Ultimately, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, and he must serve a minimum of a 25-year mandatory term before becoming eligible for release. Jose also received a 20-year term for each of the five counts of aggravated battery, and 15 years of imprisonment for the third charge, to be served concurrently. As of writing, Jose is serving his sentence at the Martin Correctional Institution in Indiantown, Florida. According to his prison records, his current release date is scheduled for February 18, 2048.

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