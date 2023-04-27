Fabiana Cantilo: Where is Fito Paez’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

When it comes to Argentinian rock music, few have been as influential as Fabiana Cantilo, who has been part of the industry for about four decades. The recent depiction of some of the most crucial years of life in Netflix’s ‘El Amor Después Del Amor,’ AKA ‘Love After Music,’ has earned the star much fame across the world. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the singer and where she is these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Fabiana Cantilo?

Fabiana was born on March 3, 1959, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her parents, Silvina Luro Pueyrredón and Gabriel Cantilo, encouraged her interest in music, and she began learning guitar at the age of 8. After completing her schooling, Fabiana got a scholarship to study Fine Arts in the USA. However, she returned to her home country after only two months. While singing at cafes, she formed crucial contacts that allowed her to join the Las Bay Biscuits, a female theatrical rock group.

1982 saw Fabiana joining Los Twist and singing for “Transatlántico Art-Decó,” the latter being a Charly García album. This led her to team up with Charly García as a backup singer for “Clics Modernos.” It was through this particular venture that she met Rodolfo Páez Ávalos, AKA Fito Páez. The two entered a relationship but broke up sometime in 1990. Despite her romantic status with Fito, the two continue to maintain an amicable bond.

During her time with Los Twist, Fabiana was part of two albums, “La Dicha en Movimiento” and “Cataratas Musicales,” which were released in 1983 and 1991, respectively. “Detectives” is the first-ever album released by Fabina, which came out in 1985. Over the years, she has maintained her association with Charly and Fito, having worked with both of them as a showgirl. She also took singing training from 1986 to 1989.

Interestingly, Fabiana has served as the backbone for the work of many artists over the years. She has participated in many music festivals, some meant to raise funds for charity and others to celebrate the art of music. As the Netflix show indicates, Fabiana has had some mental health issues in the past and had to be admitted to a psychiatric facility in 2008. However, she did not let her health bring her down, and she emerged from the experience stronger than ever.

Where is Fabiana Cantilo Now?

Due to her work over the past four decades, Fabiana remains one of the most iconic names in the Argentinian rock industry. She helped pave the path for many aspiring artists and has been a part of many musical and entertainment projects. Her thirteenth and latest album, “Cuna de Piedra,” was released in 2019. her prior album, “Superamor,” received praise from viewers and critics alike, with many considering it one of her best works.

Under the management of Maria Watson, Fabiana continues to work as a musician and is always happy to perform on stage in front of a live audience. In fact, starting on May 17, 2023, Fabian will be on a Europe tour that will continue until June 22 of the same year. Some of the locations that the artist might visit include the Spanish cities of Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and many more. She will also perform in London, UK, and Paris, France, among other places. If you are hoping forward to listen to the artist and are based in Europe, then this might just be the opportunity for you!

It does not seem like Fabiana is involved in a relationship as of writing. The artist continues to create fantastic music and is always happy to be there for her fans. Thanks to her prolific career, she has worked alongside several well-known artists and maintains a good connection with many of them. Fabiana lost her father, Gabriel, on September 1, 2016, and was very much heartbroken by the development. Nevertheless, she continues to pursue her creative dreams, not unlike her father, and serves as an inspiration to many within Argentina and across the world.

