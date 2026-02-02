Faith in the Flames: Are Karen, Pamela, and Emily Based on Real Nurses?

Directed by Jozua Malherbe, ‘Faith in the Flames’ follows a courageous group of nurses who risk their lives to protect people during a catastrophic wildfire in Paradise, California. While the survival drama movie is primarily centered around Nichole Jolly and her family, it also provides a deeper look into her co-workers, Karen, Pamela, and Emily, among others, all of whom are uniquely affected by the incident. As they try to give their all to the cause, a firestorm takes control of the area surrounding them, putting everything at risk in an instant. Thus, in the ultimate test of courage and persistence, all four characters have to fight their own battles for survival, without knowing what lies on the other end.

The Real-Life Karen Davis Saved Many Lives During the 2018 Camp Fire

The character of Karen in ‘Faith in the Flames’ is based on a real-life nurse and Nichole Jolly’s friend, Karen Davis, who survived the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise and saved numerous people. On the morning of November 8, 2018, she was working at Adventist Health Feather River Hospital alongside Nichole when a wildfire announcement around 7.15 am put her on high alert. She then helped load and triage nearly 70 patients during the entire evacuation process, but when her turn came, a fierce firestorm ended up blocking the exits. Karen was reportedly in the car ahead of Nichole when smoke and flames enveloped their surroundings, dropping visibility to near-zero, and quickly raising the temperatures.

Realizing that there was no way out by car, Nichole stepped out into the road, but when she approached Karen’s car and started banging at its window, no response came from the other end. “It was melting in front of my eyes,” is how she described Karen’s car to KTVU Fox 2, before continuing, “and I thought for sure, I just watched my best friend die right in front of me.” An even more excruciating moment came right after, when Nichole realized that she had to leave Karen behind and keep moving, as any other scenario meant risking death. Not long after, she was rescued by a fire engine, which then carried her back to Adventist Health Feather River Hospital.

Fortunately, Karen was already at the hospital by the time Nichole returned, and the two had a heartfelt, tearful reunion. However, with many of the survivors seeking shelter on-site, both the seasoned nurses had to quickly get back to work, tending to burn injuries, helping the survivors with oxygen supply, and even risking smoke inhalation to gather essential supplies. Both Karen and Nichole worked till four in the evening, following which they found an opportunity to leave the region in a co-worker’s car. In the days following the incident, Karen and Nichole stayed together till the former was reunited with her family. In the KTVU interview, Nichole described her friend as “the hero” in the face of tragedy, which shows how integral Karen was to saving lives that fateful day.

Pamela and Emily are Fictional Rookie Nurses That Add to the Emotional Stakes

While the character of Karen in the movie is a dramatized recreation of a real-life person, the characters Pamela and Emily, introduced as newbie nurses at the hospital, are most likely fictional characters created by Kelly Fullerton. Since the movie reimagines and fictionalizes many elements of the real Camp Fire incident, most of its augmentations are at least partially based on reality. To that end, it is likely that both Pamela and Emila serve as composite creations representing the many health care professionals who devoted themselves to saving people during the wildfire. Notably, the two characters are also depicted as leaving Paradise in the same car as Nichole and Karen, which suggests a possibility of the duo being a fictionalized take on Nichole’s immediate co-workers who escaped the town together.

While Pamela and Emily may be inspired by the collective of doctors, nurses, firefighters, and other heroes who selflessly saved lives in the 2018 incident, the backstories attached to the two characters are wholly invented in nature. Specific details from the movie, such as Pamela being separated from her young daughter, or her and Emily being rookies at the hospital, do not bear any confirmed resemblance to reality. Instead, it is likely that they were designed by the creative team specifically to add to the movie’s emotional depth. As such, while Karen’s on-screen rendition is largely informed by her real-life heroic actions, Pamela and Emily’s arcs in the movie are designed from scratch, solely for narrative-driven purposes.

