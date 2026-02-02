How Did the Paradise Fire Start in Faith in the Flames?

Helmed by Jozua Malherbe, Lifetime’s ‘Faith in the Flames’ chronicles the horrific and nigh uncontrollable spread of a wildfire in Paradise, California, through the eyes of its many residents. At the heart of this survival drama movie is Nichole Jolly and her family, who are seperated by the fire, but spiritually united in their struggle against nature at its most ferocious. Nichole, a nurse by profession, dedicates every ounce of her strength to saving her patients, but with a firestorm slowly engulfing her surroundings, that proves to be a humongous challenge. At the same time, her husband, Nick, and their two children, Logan and Jordan, resolve to save her by any means necessary, even if it means diving headfirst into the blazes. While the characters’ reaction to fire takes center stage in the narrative, the origins of it all continue to be somewhat of an enigma, with more questions than answers.

A Faulty Transmission Line and Strong Winds Created the Wildfire in the Movie

Towards the start of ‘Faith in the Flames,’ we see a faulty electrical line release sparks into the air, many of which turn into embers and fall on the ground. It is this simple-looking chain of events that births the towering blazes that we see later in the movie, but that’s not the only reason. While it isn’t uncommon for bushfires to start in California due to relatively minor incidents, what makes the fire in Paradise truly terrifying is the size it takes on within a few hours. All characters point to this drastic acceleration one way or another, as what starts out as a small, distant ball of fire and smoke quickly consumes the whole town. The reason for this spread is revealed by firefighter Jon Mendoza to be a series of strong winds flowing in the direction of the town.

While the embers shown earlier are the starting point of the fire, it is the wind that carries the embers far and wide, starting several small fires across multiple dry lands in the town. When these fires combine, they give way to taller, more powerful flames, which in turn release more flammable material, which is carried downstream by the wind. This domino effect is not only the reason why the fire spreads so quickly, but also why there is little to no smoke pooling into the city in anticipation. Instead of one big fire spewing flames and fumes, there are hundreds of individual fires that create a near-instantaneous effect, threatening the lives of everyone in Paradise.

The Real-Life Camp Fire of 2018 Was the Result of a Compounding Effect

While the wildfire in Paradise is never given an official name in the movie, the end credits confirm that it is a reimagined version of the infamous Camp Fire of 2018, which swept through more than 150,000 acres of land in California’s Butte County. Extensive examinations conducted in the aftermath of the event determined that the fire started in the Feather River Canyon when a transmission line owned by Pacific Gas and Electric Company failed. While reports indicate that the line was poorly maintained to begin with, its collapse is attributed to strong downslope winds, also known as katabatic winds. It is the same winds that spread the fire deeper towards the urban communities of Paradise, Concow, Magalia, and Butte Creek Canyon.

A report by The Lookout states that the fire was also driven by upslope winds blowing from the north-east, which led it to reach the top of a hill overlooking Concow and spew a large number of embers. Concow had previously been hit severely by the Butte Lightning Complex of 2008, which meant that a lot of its brush and grassland territories were still quite dry and quickly caught fire. A history of wildfires also meant there weren’t enough mature trees in the region to block high winds, allowing the flames to spread miles in several directions at once. The report also noted that the night before the fire, strong winds dropped humidity levels under 25%, drying the territory and making it more vulnerable to fire.

While there were a number of geographical and environmental factors that influenced the accelerated spread of the Camp Fire, the primary ignition still occurred due to a fault in transmission lines. As per a report by the Associated Press, mere one day before the fire, Pacific Gas and Electric Company had detected sparks at a nearby property. Following an extensive investigation, authorities estimated that a poorly maintained steel hook broke down in the morning of November 8, 2018, which in turn caused a high-voltage line to malfunction and trigger the fire. PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 and, later, on June 16, 2020, pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for those deceased in the fire. The 2018 Camp Fire resulted in 85 deaths, the displacement of over 50,000 people, and an estimated total of $16.5 billion in damages, and is believed to be one of the worst wildfire incidents in history.

