Fallout Season 2 Begins Filming in Los Angeles and Toronto in September

Lucy and her companions are heading towards new destinations for their next checkpoint! The filming of the second season of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series ‘Fallout’ is scheduled to start in Los Angeles, California, and Toronto, Ontario, in September. Showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet are spearheading the installment to bring another chapter of this video game adaptation to life.

In the season 1 finale, Lucy and Norm uncover the truth about the war, while Howard reflects on his own revelations. Howard, pre-war, overhears Barb and Bud Askins discussing Vault-Tec‘s sinister plans to initiate a nuclear war. Norm stumbles upon Vault 31‘s chilling secret, encountering the cryogenically stored executives overseen by the cyborg brain of Bud. Meanwhile, Lucy’s actions lead to revelations, including Hank’s involvement in the nuclear bombing of Shady Sands. Forgiveness and betrayal intertwine as the Brotherhood embraces Maximus, but he ultimately faces a reckoning with Lucy’s father. Lucy’s journey east with Howard ends tragically with Moldaver’s demise and a newfound legacy for Maximus.

While no official confirmation has been provided regarding the second season’s plot, there are strong indications of what to expect. The Ghoul and Lucy are anticipated to embark on a quest to locate more Vault-Tec members, including Barb. This journey may lead them to New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland, which will likely become integral parts of the narrative moving forward. Additionally, with the Brotherhood in possession of a cold fusion device boasting unlimited power, the question arises of how Maximus will wield it, potentially shaping the course of events in unforeseen ways.

Moreover, Wagner has dropped hints about the plot elements driving the second season’s narrative. “We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece. We want to save something for season 2 to be able to do it properly, not just add on to the massive world-building we had to do already in season 1. So, [in] season 2, we’re very excited to finally tackle one of the most iconic elements of the games,” the co-showrunner told TheWrap.

As of now, the main trio—comprising The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), Lucy (Ella Purnell), and Maximus (Aaron Moten)—are the only cast members confirmed to return in season 2, as indicated in the renewal announcement. While their presence is assured, speculation points towards the return of other significant characters who managed to survive. In all likelihood, the second installment’s cast will also include Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Sarita Choudhury as Moldaver, and Frances Turner as Barb.

While the first season was predominantly filmed in New Jersey, New York, and Utah, along with Namibia, the production of season 2 is relocating to Los Angeles, California, facilitated by $25 million in tax credits. In addition, Los Angeles recently hosted the filming of Ella Purnell’s ‘Yellowjackets.’ On the other hand, Toronto has also been utilized as a backdrop by several other Prime Video projects such as ‘Reacher,’ ‘The Boys,’ and ‘Gen V.’

