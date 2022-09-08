Family By The Ton Cast: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s ‘Family By The Ton’ is an intriguing reality TV show that follows two families dealing with weight loss issues for quite a long time. Both families are shown to have a combined weight of over 2000 pounds, and the show documents how they change their lifestyle and bring in good habits in order to shed weight. Moreover, while primarily focusing on each member’s journey towards good health, we also get to witness their interpersonal relationships and everyday routine, which makes it all the more interesting. Thus, with two seasons of the show behind us and the cameras turned away, let’s find out where the cast members are at present, shall we?

Where Is Naomi Anderson Now?

Naomi Anderson was encouraged to lose weight after she witnessed her mother undergoing a successful weight-loss surgery. Although she was initially scared by the complications and procedures that come with the surgery, she soon became determined to turn her life around for the better. Moreover, around this time, her long-time boyfriend also broke up with her, further strengthening her resolve. Ultimately, she took matters into her own hands and did whatever was needed to prepare herself for surgery. Even the operation was successful, and Naomi mentioned how she dreamt of starting a family.

At present, Naomi seems to reside in Tucker, Georgia and has not given up on her efforts to lose weight. While it looks like she has surrounded herself with friends and family, there’s nothing to indicate the presence of a romantic someone in her life. Nevertheless, Naomi currently runs a Beauty, cosmetic & personal care business, and we wish her the very best for the years to come.

Where Is Chitoka Light Now?

Naomi’s cousin, Chitoka, was also determined to lose weight and get back to a healthy lifestyle. Although she weighed about 700 pounds and was bedridden for four long years, Chitoka made up her mind to change her life for the better and was helped in her journey by a weight loss expert. In the second episode of season 1, we witnessed Chitoka face the difficult challenge of taking a walk outside after staying indoors for years. Nevertheless, with a steely determination and resolve, Chitoka was able to beat her bad habits and turn her life around for the better.

At present, Chitoka is still based out of Tucker, Georgia, and is living a happy life surrounded by family and friends. She has managed to drop her weight to 450 pounds as of the present but is determined to lose even more. Moreover, from the looks of it, Chitoka now works as a motivational speaker and tries to encourage people by using her own life as an example.

Where Is Drew Stewart Now?

Drew Stewart knew his life was in danger if he carried on with his unnatural weight gain. Moreover, witnessing his cousins, Chitoka and Naomi, take a step toward healthy living inspired Drew, and he, like everyone else, took the help of Dr. Charles Procter Jr. to guide him on the challenging journey. Initially, Drew found it difficult even to stand properly, and walking outdoors was out of the question. However, through a controlled diet and regular exercise, he got himself ready for surgery towards the end of the show.

Post-surgery, Drew became incredibly serious about his fitness and refuses to tolerate even a tiny slip-up. He exercises regularly and even keeps an eye on his weight at all times. From the looks of it, Drew currently resides in Georgia and is happy with his loved ones all around him. The reality star’s social media pictures portray his incredible transformation, and we hope success never eludes him in the long run.

Where Is Casey King Now?

Season 2 star Casey King found it really difficult to stick to a weight loss routine as he regularly gave in to his old habits. However, his mother soon took the situation under control and helped him on his journey. Although Casey weighed around 711 pounds when initially introduced on the show, he prepared himself for surgery by following a strict diet and routine exercises. Eventually, the operation turned out to be a success, and Casey got a new lease on life.

Once filming for season 2 wrapped, the reality star embraced privacy and talked much about his personal life in public. However, from the looks of it, Casey currently resides in Georgia and has gone through an incredible transformation. Nevertheless, he remains committed to losing further weight, and we wish him the very best for the same.

Where Is Amanda Johnson Now?

Although Amanda Johnson also weighed about 650 pounds when she first appeared on the show, she had an even more severe threat to her life as doctors diagnosed her with endometrial cancer. Moreover, even with the cancer growing inside her body, the doctors mentioned that she would not be able to battle her disease effectively until she lost enough weight. Thus, with her life on the line, Amanda embarked on a challenging weight-loss journey and was determined to turn her life around for the better.

Interestingly, Amanda was pretty active on social media even after the season finished filming, and in April 2018, she mentioned that she was greenlit for the weight loss surgery much earlier than she expected. Moreover, reports in January 2019 mentioned that she would finally be able to start her cancer treatment. However, since then, Amanda has deleted all her social media accounts, and with no recent news on the reality star, her present whereabouts remain unclear.

Where Is Amy Long Now?

While Amy weighed close to 400 pounds at the beginning of season 2, she mentioned that obesity gave her body image and self-esteem issues. Hence, she was determined to turn her life around and did so through relentless exercise and a strict diet. At present, Amy seems to reside in Atlanta, Georgia and is in a loving relationship with Will Staton. She works as a makeup artist and teacher and is determined to stick to her weight loss routine. Amy’s transformation is impressive and inspiring, to say the least, and we wish her the very best for the years to come.

Where Is Ed Barnes Now?

A retired firefighter, Ed Barnes was determined to shed weight and return to an active lifestyle. He knew the path would be extremely difficult, but the reality star was ready to face the challenge. While on the show, Ed portrayed a steely determination and forced himself to adapt to a grueling exercise routine. Moreover, he also restricted himself to a strict diet and refused to give up. From the looks of it, Ed’s determination and resolve paid off, as he has gone through an incredible transformation. He presently resides in Georgia and keeps his fans updated about his status through regular updates. It is heartwarming to witness Ed’s success, and we wish him all the happiness for the years to come.

