Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: All Filming Locations

With singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles, one half of the country-pop duo Sugarland, serving as the host, ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is a reality television series that features four seasoned and hardworking farmers as they embark upon a mission to find their one true love among a group of women from the city with whom they can build their ideal country life. The FOX production is based on the British series of the same name. Upon its premiere in 2023, it created a lot of buzz owing to its unique premise and intriguing individuals who appeared in the season.

In a similar fashion, the second season roped in a fresh bunch of ranchers — Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers — who took their respective shots at love among a sea of hopeful contestants from different walks of city life to ultimately decide whose magnetic personality cast a spell on their soul. Over the course of the season, the farmers and the prospective partners visited multiple sites that showcased the charm of the countryside as the latter strived to learn the ropes of the ranch.

Where Was Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 Filmed?

Season 2 of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ was majorly shot in several areas in South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee, with a portion of filming likely done in Colorado, Florida, and Missouri. Production on the second season reportedly began in Fall 2023, particularly in the month of October, and carried on for a few months, before likely wrapping up in 2024. Apart from the journey of the farmers and the participants, the cameras captured the essence of the heartland as they made their way across several spots in the aforementioned locations.

South Carolina

For the purpose of filming the second season, the production team of the show set up camp in a handful of sites in South Carolina. The southeastern state comprises nearly 25000 farms extending over a vast expanse of approximately 4.8 to 5 million acres as well as a wide area covering huge stretches of ranch land allotted for different types of activities. Therefore, it is understandable why season 2 of a show like ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ was lensed in the region.

Alabama

Alabama also serves as one of the locations where season 2 of the FOX production was taped. One of the contestants, Sweetwater, New Jersey native Sydney Errera shared some insights on the production process, expressing that she had a lot of fun filming the show. As the premise of the show requires contestants to reside and work on the farm in a bid to learn more about the lifestyle of the men, Sydney did the same and thoroughly savored the experience.

However, the Cedar Creek High School graduate further clarified that it was relatively not as tough for her as the other city-dwelling women as she has two sheep of her own. Sydney, who is a construction worker by profession, added that when they were not taking a whiff of the farm life, the potential love interests attended social gatherings that aided them in getting to know the men as well as their competitors better; some of the activities the cast members engaged in are mixer parties and football matches.

Tennessee

The introductory scenes involving Mitchell Kolinsky were shot in Tennessee, seemingly in his hometown Knoxville. Currently residing in Mount Juliet, the first-generation farmer is accompanied by his three loyal dogs who stay with him in a charming 19th-century cabin. A man of nature, his house is located amidst the woods, helping him stay close to the wildlife around him.

Other Filming Locations

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ season 2 also possibly traveled to other sites, including Colorado where they might have shot a few scenes involving Brandon Rogers, a small-town farmer living in the town of Center. In addition, some portions of Nathan Smothers were also likely recorded in Florida as he hails from the city of Bartow. As for some scenes involving Ty Ferrell, they were possibly lensed in Missouri, especially in Sikeston.

