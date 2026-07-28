Who is the Father of Cindy’s Kids? Whose Children are Sara and Tuesday?

In ‘Scary Movie 6,’ Anna Faris returns as Cindy Campbell, and once again, she must battle Ghostface, who is intent on finishing the job he started back in the first movie. While Cindy is more prepared to handle him this time, there is an added sense of risk in the fact that her daughters have also been targeted by the killer. Her younger daughter, Tuesday, is the first one to get stabbed and be sent to the hospital. Her older daughter, Sara, with whom Cindy has an estranged relationship, also feels targeted by the killer, particularly as they both think that Tuesday’s attack was intended to bring them both out of hiding. While the film explains a lot, it sheds little light on the identities of the girls’ fathers. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anna Has Two Daughters From Different Love Interests

Early in the film, it is revealed that Sara and Tuesday are half-sisters. Their mother is Cindy, which means they have different fathers. When Tuesday is in the hospital after getting stabbed by Ghostface, Cindy comes around to visit her. Funnily enough, she never ends up in her daughter’s room, but she does find another patient in the hospital: Bobby. Fans will remember Bobby Prinze from the first ‘Scary Movie,’ where he served as Cindy’s love interest and later turned out to be one of the killers. He was also killed at the end of the film by a different Ghostface, who was revealed to be Doofy. Notably, Bobby doesn’t show up in any of the other sequels, while Cindy receives a new love interest in every iteration until the fourth film.

In the latest part, she sees Bobby, whose face is stuck in a smile, in the hospital. He tells Cindy that Sara’s going to die, which is when she acknowledges that Sara is her and his daughter. This means that at the end of ‘Scary Movie,’ Cindy was pregnant with Sara, which would make sense, since her daughter appears to be in her early to mid-20s in ‘Scary Movie 6.’ This still leaves the question of Tuesday’s father. Since Cindy appeared in three more films, one of her three love interests has to be the father of her second daughter. The first suspect is Buddy from ‘Scary Movie 2,’ which was released in 2001. But that would make Sara and Tuesday only a year or so apart, and there is a clear age difference between them, since Tuesday is still a teenager.

Also, Buddy and Cindy broke up by the end of the film. All these factors make him an unlikely choice, even though he would be considered a more plausible one since this was the last ‘Scary Movie’ the Wayans made before returning for the sixth one. Moving on, Cindy fell in love with George, the wannabe rapper in the third movie. At the time, she also had a nephew, though there is no sign of him since he went to military school. The couple had a happier ending than Cindy’s first two love interests, which makes him a strong contender for the spot as Tuesday’s father. However, the next film reveals that George tragically died, opening the way for her next love interest, Tom.

Given that the fourth movie was released in 2006, and Tuesday’s birth year is revealed to be 2009 (in the pamphlet Sara created for her funeral), it makes sense that Tom is Tuesday’s father. This information isn’t confirmed in ‘Scary Movie 6’ at any point, which means there could still be some twist in store about who Cindy dated after Tom and had a daughter with. Moreover, Tom is nowhere to be seen in the fifth and sixth movies, and his death has neither been confirmed nor denied, which means he could still return for the next installment. This could either reignite his romance with Cindy or reveal why they broke up in the first place.

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